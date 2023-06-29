Buccaneers Could Land Former $128 Million Quarterback, Says Analyst

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are slated to have a two-person quarterback battle in training camp, but not everyone is convinced the team will pass on adding another veteran to the competition. As Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask are set to square off to be QB1, CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin views the Bucs as a possible landing spot for veteran quarterback Carson Wentz.

“Trask has previously gotten endorsements from ex-coach Bruce Arians, but Mayfield has been there, done that, even flashing some energy as a street pickup amid the Rams’ collapse in 2022,” Benjamin wrote on June 29, 2023. “An X-factor might be a late veteran addition such as Carson Wentz, who’s been working out in the Tampa area alongside former Bucs coach Jon Gruden.”

The former No. 2 pick has become a bit of an NFL journeyman since getting off to a hot start to his career with the Eagles. If Wentz lands with a new team this season, it will mark the quarterback’s third franchise in three years. Wentz threw for 1,755 yards, 11 touchdowns and 9 interceptions while completing 62.3% of his passes in 8 appearances for the Commanders during the 2022 season.

Potential Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Target Carson Wentz Is Willing to Be a Backup With His Next Team: Report

Wentz just completed a four-year, $128 million contract with Washington that was initially signed in Philadelphia. The quarterback is likely heading for a one-year, prove-it deal with his next team after being released by Washington in February. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Wentz is willing to be a backup quarterback with his new franchise.

“Updated free agent QB Carson Wentz on @SportsCenter … He’s been working out in L.A. in preparation for the season, he’s received interest from teams and he might wait longer into offseason to see what develops,” Fowler tweeted on May 14. “But he’s open to any role, I’m told (starter or backup).”

Carson Wentz Is Working Out in Tampa With Former Tampa Bay Bucs Coach Jon Gruden

Tampa Bay has been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Wentz as the quarterback continues to work out in the area with former Bucs coach Jon Gruden, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It remains to be seen if the Buccaneers have found their long-term solution at quarterback. Mayfield signed a one-year contract with the Bucs meaning the team could be in the market for another quarterback in 2024.

“Free-agent QB Carson Wentz has been spending time in Tampa, throwing and studying film with former NFL head coach Jon Gruden,” Schefter tweeted on June 14. “Wentz wants and intends to play this season, and is awaiting the right situation.”

Baker Mayfield on Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offense: ‘We Obviously Have a Lot of Potential to Be Explosive’

Unless the Bucs have a change of heart, all signs point to the franchise passing on signing Wentz or another available veteran. Mayfield believes the Buccaneers have the potential to have an explosive offense this season given the team’s top weapons, including Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

“We obviously have a lot of potential to be explosive, but it’s just going to have to be about taking care of the ball,” Mayfield told reporters on June 13. “We are going to be able to get into different personnels and similar formations and run very different stuff out of those things.

“To me, it’s about just staying ahead of the chains and taking care of the ball, and good things will happen. I think everybody here will see the difference in the run game that we will be able to do and that truly will establish what this offense is about and I’m excited about that. I know the guys up front are, as well.”