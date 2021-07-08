Bucs Go Wild Over Lightning Winning Stanley Cup

Tampa Bay Buccaneers players and head coach Bruce Arians celebrated as their city kept the “Champa Bay” roll going amid the Tampa Bay Lightning capturing their second-straight Stanley Cup.

The Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 and won the series 4-1 on Wednesday. Lightning left wing Ross Colton scored what became the game-winning goal in the second period. Tampa goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 22 shots in the series-clinching shutout.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, who did a hype video for the Lightning in the playoffs, congratulated the team on social media. He wrote “congratulations Tampa Bay Lightning, back to back” in his Instagram video.

Brady’s hype video got fans fired up at home games and watch parties at Amalie Arena throughout the playoffs.

“All the Tampa Bay Lightning fans, let’s do this again Lightning,” Brady said in the hype video. “Let’s go for two people! Let’s keep Lord Stanley in the Bay, right where he belongs. Let’s get the Cup again! Go Bolts! Let’s go!”

"Let's keep Lord Stanley in the Bay, right where he belongs." ⚡️ –@TomBrady #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/1WbZdTFTNI — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) June 5, 2021

The Lightning delivered at a time when Brady came off his second-straight loss in The Match with PGA Tour star Phil Mickelson on Tuesday. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ putt won it as he and PGA Tour star Bryson DeChambeau won 3 and 2.

Brady will look to lead the Bucs to back-to-back Super Bowls this fall, which no NFL team has done since 2004. With the Bucs winning the Lombardi Trophy and the Lightning winning the Stanley Cup back-to-back times, the city has enjoyed three major championships in less than a year.

The Lightning won the Cup in September 2020 at the Edmonton bubble amid COVID-19, just as the Bucs kicked off the season. Lightning players brought the Cup out to the Bucs-Los Angeles Chargers home game last season.

Likewise, the Lombardi Trophy made some appearances at Amalie Arena. Bucs linebacker Shaquil Barrett and tight end Rob Gronkowski both brought the trophy on separate trips.

Arians a Big Supporter of the Lightning

Arians, who is a big hockey fan, came out to a Lightning game before his first season as coach of the Bucs according to Diana Nearhos of the Tampa Bay Times. Lightning head coach Jon Cooper gave Arians a signed jersey.

The Bucs coach tweeted a couple of times during the Lightning’s 4-1 series win over the Canadiens, including a shout out on Wednesday as the team lifted the Cup.

“Stanley Cup champions,” Arians wrote, followed by four exclamation points. “Congrats Tampa Bay Lightning. One hell of a series.”

More Bucs Reaction

Bucs players Ali Marpet, Scotty Miller, and Cameron Brate made it to Game 5 when the Lightning captured the Cup on Wednesday. Marpet, shared on Instagram with a picture of the group outside of Amalie Arena.

Here’s a look at some of the other Bucs players reacting:

Sean Murphy-Bunting posted an Instagram story with a Lightning player and two Stanley Cups.

Jason Pierre-Paul posted “back to back” and wrote “let them know Tampa Bay Lightning” on Instagram.

Ryan Jensen tweeted “Champa Bay” and “let’s go Tampa Bay Lightning.”

Miller posted “Champa bay baby” and “Tampa Bay Lightning, let’s go!”

Champa bay baby !!! @TBLightning LETS GO!! — Scotty Miller (@MillerTime___10) July 8, 2021

Tristan Wirfs wrote, “the Stanley Cup stays in the Bay” and “let’s go” in addition to sharing a celebration video.

The Stanley Cup stays in the Bay‼️‼️ LETS GOO‼️ @TBLightning pic.twitter.com/YdjhpJkdd1 — Tristan Wirfs (@TristanWirfs74) July 8, 2021

Even Sunday Night Football, which will have the Bucs on three times this coming season, touted the city’s wild sports success. “Champa Bay just keeps winning,” the SNF account stated.

Champa Bay just keeps winning. pic.twitter.com/LVToAnkmsH — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) July 8, 2021

The Bucs hope to keep that trend going this fall.