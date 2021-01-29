Buccaneers Reveal Surprising Jerseys & Uniforms for the Super Bowl

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not going with their red jerseys for the Super Bowl matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bucs are riding a hot streak and will once again wear their white jerseys and pewter pants. It is the same look that the Buccaneers wore for their upset victories against the Saints and Packers in the playoffs.

There was some hope the Buccaneers might go back to their signature red jerseys that were worn in the franchise’s lone Super Bowl win in 2003 against the Raiders. The Bucs did wear the red jerseys in the team’s Week 12 loss to the Chiefs, so the franchise is switching things up for round two. Many Bucs fans are also clamoring for the throwback creamsicle uniforms, but as ESPN’s Jenna Laine explains it is not possible until the NFL allows teams to play in more than one helmet.

“I may need to pin this to the top of my profile, given the number of times I’m tweeted, DMed and Facebooked on this topic,” Laine joked on Twitter. “The Bucs can’t wear creamsicles in the Super Bowl. NFL safety rules mandate that the same pewter helmets must be worn all season. Doesn’t match w/ creamsicle.”

Brady & Arians Want the Bucs to Bring Back the Creamsicle Uniforms

Apparently @TomBrady beat me to it. Hadn’t seen his IG until just now. But I concur. pic.twitter.com/iaa1KDgBOp — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) October 1, 2020

Fans are not the only ones that are pushing for the Buccaneers throwbacks uniforms as both Bruce Arians and Tom Brady have voiced their support for the creamsicle look. During a March 2020 interview on The Dan Patrick Show, Arians hinted at a potential NFL rule change that would allow the team to bring back the creamsicle jerseys and Bucco Bruce helmets.

“I think once the helmet rule changes next year, we might have some creamsicles and some throwbacks, which I think are the best uniforms in the league,” Arians said, per TampaBay.com.

Back in September, Brady also made a plea to the Buccaneers to bring back the orange look. The Bucs quarterback tagged the Bucs in a September Instagram Story post.

“Bring back the creamsicles @Buccaneers,” Brady noted along with a picture of an orange Florida sunset.

The Bucs Are Undefeated in the White & Pewter Look

But let's keep it going. Time to make it three in a row. White jerseys & pewter pants for #SBLV pic.twitter.com/7quYS4ncBg — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 28, 2021

The Bucs are operating with a bit of superstition with the Super Bowl wardrobe selection. Tampa Bay has been undefeated in the white jersey and pewter pants combination this season.

“The Bucs’ crisp white jerseys will be paired with pewter pants and black socks,” Buccaneers.com’s Carmen Vitali detailed. “Tampa Bay has worn the combination five times this year, including the regular and postseason. What’s more, is the Bucs have won each of those times. They debuted the combo for the first time in Week Six at home in a dominating win over the Green Bay Packers. Fittingly, they last wore the uniform in the aforementioned postseason rematch with the Packers, this time in Lambeau for the NFC Championship and again, came out with the win.”

The Buccaneers will put the undefeated look to the test as the first team to play in a Super Bowl at their home stadium. Kansas City will wear their signature red jerseys against the Buccaneers.

