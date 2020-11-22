Bucs Reveal Rare Jersey & Uniform Combo for Monday Night Football

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a unique look as they take on the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. According to The Athletic’s Greg Auman, the Bucs will wear their new pewter jerseys and pants against the Rams.

“Bucs wear their pewter uniforms in their next game — a week from tonight against the Rams — and one more time in their season finale against the Falcons,” Auman noted on Twitter.

Over the offseason, the Buccaneers moved back to their uniforms the team had when the franchise was consistently among the top NFC teams including their 2003 Super Bowl run. There was also a unique twist when bringing back the old uniforms as Tampa added a pewter alternate look. The Bucs are permitted to wear the grey look for up to three games in each season, per Buccaneers.com.

“The Color Rush uniforms are something wholly new to the NFL,” Buccaneers.com’s Scott Smith noted. “The matching pewter jerseys and pants create a unique and aggressive look, with sharp red-and-white striping on the pants and outlining the numbers. The Buccaneers will be allowed to wear the new uniforms up to three times a year during the regular season.”

Fans Were Pushing for the Bucs to Go Back to Their Old Look

After the Buccaneers announced the uniform change, owner Ed Glazer released a statement essentially admitting there was a big push from fans to go back to their old look. The Buccaneers have yet to reintroduce their creamsicle uniforms which are also a fan favorite.

“This new but familiar look is a direct result of the valuable feedback we received from our fans,” Glazer noted in a statement. “We are excited to return to our classic Super Bowl era uniforms while also introducing a sleek Color Rush uniform that showcases our signature pewter in a new and dramatic way. The refreshed classic design of our home and away combinations bridges our past with our exciting new future, and we are confident it will resonate with our fans.”

The Bucs Could Reintroduce the Creamsicle Uniforms in 2021

The main reason we have not seen the Buccaneers throwback uniforms is the NFL’s rule about using the same helmet throughout the season. During an offseason interview on The Dan Patrick Show, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians indicated the NFL may be relaxing this rule for next season which would mean the franchise could bring back the creamsicle look with the Bucco Bruce helmets.

“I think once the helmet rule changes next year, we might have some creamsicles and some throwbacks, which I think are the best uniforms in the league,” Arians said, per TampaBay.com.

Earlier this season, Tom Brady pushed for the Buccaneers to bring back the throwbacks as he posted a photo of the bright orange Tampa sunset.

“Bring back the creamsicles @Buccaneers,” Brady noted on his Instagram Story in September.

For now, fans will have to be satisfied with the all-pewter addition, and the Bucs are hoping the new look can help them break their losing streak in primetime matchups this season. Arians admitted the team has made some changes in their preparation in hopes that the Bucs will perform better against the Rams on Monday Night Football.

READ NEXT: Tom Brady Breaks Silence on Buccaneers Signing Antonio Brown