Ex-Bucs Starter Signs Deal With Saints in Comeback Attempt: Report

A former notable Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft pick is signing with the New Orleans Saints.

As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday, April 4, safety Justin Evans is signing with the Saints. The former second-round draft pick served as a Buccaneers starter during the 2017 and 2018 seasons, amassing 125 tackles and four interceptions in 21 starts and 24 appearances.

“Tampa Bay’s former second-round pick Justin Evans, who has spent the past two years out of football recovering from injuries, is signing a one-year deal to play safety for the New Orleans Saints, per his agent Kevin Conner of @UniSportsMgmt. He is now healthy and ready to play,” says Schefter.

The 26-year-old Evans hasn’t played a game since the 2018 season. He was sidelined during the 2019 and 2020 seasons due to an Achilles’ injury before he was released in December of 2020 with a “failed physical” designation.

Prior to the start of the season in August of 2020, then-head coach Bruce Arians was asked regarding Evans’ potential timetable for a return. Arians gave an blunt and honest assessment regarding Evans, who wouldn’t take another snap again for the Buccaneers.

“You’d have to talk to Jesus,” Arians said. “I have no clue.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Evans posted a 67.7 overall grade during the 2018 season, ranking 49th among all safeties that season.

Following 13-year veteran Malcolm Jenkins’ retirement, Evans and 24-year-old C.J. Gardner-Johnson will compete in training camp for the starting position at strong safety.