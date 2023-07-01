Bucs Former Highly Touted Playmaker in Danger of Being Cut, Says Analyst

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back group will look remarkably different this upcoming season but more changes could be coming. After a slow start to his NFL career, Ke’Shawn Vaughn is in danger of being cut prior to Week 1. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named Vaughn as one of the top NFL veterans who find themselves on the roster bubble heading into training camp.

“Vaughn will be battling for a roster spot, as 2022 third-round pick Rachaad White is expected to be the starter with free-agent addition Chase Edmonds serving in the No. 2 role,” Knox wrote on July 1, 2023. “Undrafted rookie Sean Tucker—who racked up 3,804 scrimmage yards in three seasons at Syracuse—will have a shot to supplant Vaughn as the No. 3 back.

“Releasing Vaughn, who is entering the final year of his contract, would save $1.2 million off the 2023 cap. For a franchise with only $2.4 million in cap space, that’s significant.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Selected Ke’Shawn Vaughn in the 3rd Round of the 2020 NFL Draft

The Buccaneers selected Vaughn in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft with the No. 76 overall selection. Heading into his rookie season, there was some thought that Vaughn could challenge Ronald Jones II and Leonard Fournette to be the Bucs lead running back.

Instead, Vaughn has found it challenging to carve out a consistent role on the offense and has started just one game with Tampa Bay. Vaughn has 79 carries for 342 yards and 2 touchdowns over his first three NFL seasons.

The rusher is coming off the worst statistical season of his NFL career. Vaughn posted 17 rushes for 53 yards and no touchdowns during 15 appearances in 2022.

Ke’Shawn Vaughn Is Heading Into the Final Season of a 4-Year, $4.7 Million Contract With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Vaughn is going into the final season of a four-year, $4.7 million rookie contract and is slated to have a $1.2 million salary in 2023. The Buccaneers can clear the majority of this salary by releasing Vaughn which makes the rusher a cut candidate. Tampa Bay would take a $254,727 dead cap hit by cutting Vaughn, per Spotrac.

The Bucs decision to release Fournette earlier this offseason will open up opportunities for the returning Tampa Bay running backs. Yet, Tampa Bay signed Chase Edmonds in free agency and the veteran comes with a much stronger resume than Vaughn. Rachaad White is expected to be the chief beneficiary of Fournette’s release and is the favorite to be the Buccaneers RB1 this season.

The Bucs running back was a standout performer at Vanderbilt posting back-to-back seasons topping 1,000 rushing yards. Vaughn’s best collegiate season came in 2018 when the running back notched 157 carries for 1,244 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Commodores.

Buccaneers Rumors: Tampa Bay Explored Dealing Ke’Shawn Vaughn at the 2022 Trade Deadline

Vaughn’s future with the Buccaneers was already in doubt dating back to last season’s trade deadline. Heavy Sports’ NFL insider Matt Lombardo reported on October 16, 2022 that Tampa Bay was exploring potential trades for Vaughn.

“Buccaneers RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn is a name to watch at the NFL trade deadline and will be available, per sources,” Lombardo detailed at the time.