Buccaneers Sign Ex-NFC Foe Quarterback With Championship Ring

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the team signed former Los Angeles Rams veteran quarterback John Wolford adding a third signal-caller to the roster. Despite plenty of rumors, the Bucs opted to pass on selecting a quarterback in the 2023 draft.

“The Bucs have added to their QB room, signing former Rams QB John Wolford,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted on May 9, 2023. “He joins Kyle Trask and Baker Mayfield in Tampa.”

The move comes after general manager Jason Licht has been open about the team’s desire to add another veteran quarterback ahead of training camp. Despite the addition of Wolford, the Bucs are expected to have a quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask.

“Right now we like the competition that’s going on with Baker [Mayfield] and Kyle [Trask], couldn’t be happier with the way it’s going right now, just both of them getting ready to go into training camp,” Licht noted during an interview on Tampa’s WDAE radio, per JoeBucsFan.com.

“…But we do have a plan. We probably would like to bring in a vet. Just somebody that has been there done that and can be in that room with them, not necessarily somebody that we think is going to take over the competition. But somebody that can just add to that room. We’ve got a few options that we’re keeping in mind.”

The Bucs Will Have a Revamped QB Room in 2023 Following Tom Brady’s Retirement & Blaine Gabbert’s Departure

During his four seasons with the Rams, Wolford was relied on at different points as the team dealt with injuries at quarterback. Wolford started three games for Los Angeles last season throwing for 390 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions while completing 61.3% of his passes.

The quarterback was part of the Rams’ roster when the team went on a Super Bowl run during the 2021 season. The move also reunites Wolford with Mayfield as the two were teammates after the former No. 1 pick was claimed by the Rams in December 2022.

The Buccaneers quarterback room will look remarkably different when the 2023 season kicks off. Not only did Tom Brady retire, but longtime backup Blaine Gabbert signed with the Chiefs in free agency leaving Trask as the only Bucs quarterback returning.