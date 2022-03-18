Buccaneers to Sign 2-Time Super Bowl Champion: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to make moves in free agency with former New York Giants safety Logan Ryan becoming the latest addition, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Ryan slides into the secondary void created by Jordan Whitehead joining the Jets.

“From @GMFB: The #Bucs continue to be active, signing another old friend of Tom Brady’s,” Rapoport tweeted on March 18. “Sources say former #Giants captain Logan Ryan has agreed to terms with Tampa, giving them a leader in the secondary. Ryan won two Super Bowls with Brady and the #Patriots.”

Ryan marks the second former teammate of Tom Brady that the Bucs have added since free agency began. The Buccaneers previously traded for former Patriots guard Shaq Mason.

Ryan: ‘I’m Excited to Be Back With Brady’

Ryan started 15 games for the Giants in 2021 notching 117 tackles, eight pass deflections and two forced fumbles. Ryan earned a disappointing 60.4 grade from Pro Football Focus last season but steps into a much better situation with Tampa Bay being one of the top NFL defenses.

“On the phone with veteran safety Logan Ryan who tells me he’s going to the Bucs. ‘We’ve agreed to a 1-year deal,'” CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson noted on Twitter. “‘I fly down there Tuesday to figure out the rest of the terms. I’m excited to be back with (Tom) Brady.’ Ryan finds a new team less than 24hrs after Giants release.”

Prior to spending the last two seasons in New York, Ryan was a starting corner for both the Titans and Patriots. New England selected Ryan in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft with the No. 83 pick.