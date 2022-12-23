Tom Brady Will Be Without a Starting Tackle Against Arizona Cardinals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle Josh Wells will log his fourth straight start this upcoming Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, but it won’t be in the same position as the previous three weeks.
Wells will be filling in for injured starting left tackle Donovan Smith, who has been ruled out for their Christmas Day showdown in Glendale, Arizona, who is dealing with a foot injury.
This is the third time this season that Smith will miss a game due to injury. He was inactive against the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers back in September when dealing with an injured elbow.
Wells has been called into action constantly throughout the 2022 season, which has included the previous four games when Pro Bowl tackle Tristan Wirfs exited the game during their 23-17 overtime loss at the hands of the Cleveland Browns back on November 27.
Bucs head coach Todd Bowles went on compliment Wells’ versatility to play both right and left tackle during a press conference on December 23.
“He’s definitely shown his value right there, and that’s what the swing tackle does.” Bowles stated. “You don’t want to see that much of it, but he’s stepped in and done a great job for us.”
Fortunately, the Bucs are likely to get Wirfs back into the starting lineup in Week 16 with Wirfs saying during an interview on December 22, “I plan on playing, yes” when asked about his status for the game against the Cardinals.
Tristan Wirfs Named to 2023 Pro Bowl
Wirfs was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his first three seasons back on December 21. The former Iowa Hawkeye product is the third offensive lineman in franchise history to notch multiple selections to the Pro Bowl during his Buccaneer career.
Wirfs has been the anchor of an offensive line unit that has allowed the fewest numbers of sacks (19) through the first 14 games in the National Football League this season. The low sack total becomes a bit more impressive when you realize the Buccaneers have thrown the ball more than any team in the NFL this season with 624 passing attempts.
During the interview with Wirfs, he reflected on an interaction he had with his mother when presented her with his jersey from the Pro Bowl.
“Yeah, I think there was a point last year, I was just at my mom’s house and that’s when I gave her my Pro Bowl jersey this past offseason and it was just a really exciting moment just to see her reaction and kind of take a step back and realize the stuff that’s happened these past couple of years. It’s been awesome”, Wirfs said.
Bucs quarterback Tom Brady heaped praise on Wirfs after his right tackle was named to his second consecutive Pro Bowl during an interview on December 22.
“Yeah, he’s done a great job since the day he got here. We all love having him out there with us; it’s been tough not having him out there. When he’s not out there we all notice it. He’s really learning how to be a real professional and he takes his job seriously. He’s obviously very talented – just his size, his ability to keep people out of the backfield. [He’s] very difficult to go through and he’s very hard to go around, so he doesn’t get beat very often. Very, very, very rarely. Really happy for him, he certainly deserves it. If he sticks with it, there will be a lot more of those.” Brady added.
Two More Starters Ruled Out vs. Cardinals
During a press conference on December 23, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles provided updates on two more defensive starters ahead of Week 16 matchup against Arizona.
“Vita [Vea] will be out, Carl [Nassib] will be out, [Jamel] Dean will still be out,” Bowles stated.
This will be the second consecutive game the Bucs will be without Vita Vea and Jamel Dean in the starting lineup.
Meaning the shorthanded Bucs secondary will have to rise to the challenge against Cardinals’ wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who has hauled 63 receptions for 713 yards and two scores through eight games after serving his six-game suspension to start the season.
