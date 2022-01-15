Bucs Release Veteran Cornerback, Activate RB off of Injured Reserve

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making a couple of roster moves ahead of their playoff matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

As reported by Mike Garafolo of The NFL Network on Saturday, January 15, the Bucs are releasing veteran cornerback Rashard Robinson. The move is intended to clear up roster space with players coming off of injured reserve.

“The Buccaneers are waiving CB Rashard Robinson, a key special-teams guy for them,” says Garafolo. “They need to add Leonard Fournette and Lavonte David to the roster by 4 p.m. to keep them eligible for Sunday so they’re creating room this afternoon.”

Shortly after Robinson was waived, the Bucs made a corresponding move in activating running back Giovani Bernard off of injured reserve. Bernard had been out since Week 14 after suffering a hip injury. He made his return to practice earlier this week and was designated to return off of injured reserve along with Leonard Fournette and Lavonte David.

Via Greg Auman of The Athletic:

“The Bucs are activating RB Giovani Bernard off injured reserve today, source said,” says Auman. “One of several potential reinforcements for Sunday’s wild-card game against the Eagles.”

Robinson had emerged as a key contributor on special teams this season, making seven appearances for the 2021 season and playing in 120 special teams snaps during those games.

Prior to his injury, Bernard had carved out a niche as the Buccaneers’ third-down back. The 30-year-old running back has caught 23 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Fournette Will Not Be Activated vs. Eagles

While Bernard will be activated in time for the Bucs’ game versus the Eagles, another key running back will not be.

According to Jenna Laine of ESPN, Fournette will not be activated off of injured reserve. However, linebacker Lavonte David will make his return for the Wild Card playoff matchup.

“Source tells me Lavonte David and Giovani Bernard will be activated from IR,” says Laine. “Leonard Fournette will not be activated.”

Fournette — the Bucs’ starting running back — has been sidelined since Week 15 after suffering a hamstring injury. Prior to his injury, Fournette had carried the ball 139 times for 621 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns. He’s also caught 51 passes for 354 yards and a touchdown.

In David’s case, the star linebacker has also been sidelined since Week 15 after suffering a foot injury. In 12 games this season, the 31-year-old linebacker posted 97 tackles and two sacks.

Antonio Brown on Brady: ‘That’s My Guy’

Antonio Brown appears to be backing off some of his recent comments about Tom Brady.

Days after claiming that him and Brady were only friends because of his contributions on the football field, the 33-year-old receiver wants to make it clear that’s not the case.

“Listen, I love Tom. That’s my guy. Don’t get it twisted. A lot of words were taken out of substance. Tom is one of my true friends in the midst of adversity that was there for me, so don’t get it twisted about nothing with Tom Brady,” Brown told TMZ Sports.

During an interview on the “Full Send Podcast,” Brown had stated the following about his friendship with Brady.

“Brady is the general manager. He’s the guy my agent made the contract with, he’s the middleman and politician. I talked to Tom, and he knows I’m not going to play,” Brown said.

“To me, a friend is someone who’s got your back,” Brown continued. “Not everybody in sports is going to be your friend. Tom Brady’s my friend. Why? Because I’m a good player. He needs me to play football. People have different meanings of what friendship is.”

Now that the emotions have calmed down since Brown’s outburst in Week 17 versus the New York Jets, it looks like the veteran receiver has seen softened his stance.