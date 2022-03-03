Buccaneers Linked to Former Top-3 Pick, Hot-Button Quarterback: Report

When the offseason started, there were talks of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking a big swing on a new quarterback with the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson being potential options. As free agency nears, the Buccaneers are preparing fans for a less splashy move. CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora believes one quarterback the Bucs will consider adding is Bills backup Mitch Trubisky.

“The most likely outcome, however, could be the Bucs staying within,” La Canfora detailed on March 2. “Veteran Blaine Gabbert and youngster Kyle Trask are on the roster now. And while I believe the Bucs will add a quarterback of some sort – Gardner Minshew, Mitchell Trubisky – I am starting to take Arians at his word about where this team is leaning at the QB position.

“Arians seems genuinely enthused about the development of Trask after selecting him a year ago, and about how much a year spent backing up Brady could aid his development. I wouldn’t bank on the Bucs doing anything super splashy post-Brady.”

ALL the latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bucs!

Trubisky Was the No. 2 Pick in the 2017 NFL Draft

Mitch Trubisky dropping DIMES on that drive for the Bears touchdown! (Via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/yqTklVxZaC — PFF (@PFF) January 7, 2019

The controversial quarterback spent his first four NFL seasons as the Bears QB1. Trubusky clearly has not lived up to being the No. 2 pick of the 2017 NFL draft, but his career has not been all bad. The quarterback made the Pro Bowl in just his second NFL season in 2018.

It was Trubisky’s best statistical season as he posted 3,223 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 66.6% of his passes. Trubisky was also a threat on the ground rushing for 421 yards and three touchdowns.

The Matt Nagy era did not go as planned for the Bears or Trubisky. Chicago opted not to re-sign Trubisky last offseason, and the quarterback joined the Bills spending the year behind Josh Allen. Trubisky appeared in six games with Buffalo and had limited snaps going six-of-eight on his passes for 75 yards.

Trubisky Has Been Generating Buzz at the NFL Combine

The Buccaneers may have competition if they decide to make a run at Trubisky in free agency. ESPN’s draft analyst Matt Miller noted that there has been more buzz about Trubisky than the 2022 quarterback class.

“I’ve talked to more NFL teams this week about Mitchell Trubisky than the 22 QB class,” Miller tweeted on March 1. “I think that says a lot.”

Given his shaky resume, why are teams like the Buccaneers potentially interested in Trubisky? Jameis Winston, Teddy Bridgewater and Marcus Mariota headline an underwhelming free agent group. Trubisky represents an affordable, low-risk option as the quarterback is projected to land a two-year, $14 million contract, per Pro Football Focus. Boardroom’s Jordan Schultz outlined why NFL teams are intrigued by giving Trubisky a chance to compete to once again be a starting quarterback.

“Mitch Trubisky drawing lots of FA buzz,” Schultz said in a series of February 28 tweets. “Several teams – inc Commanders, Steelers and Saints – are all interested in the former No. 2 pick, sources say. Trubisky is still just 27 – Bills LOVED having him – and several execs told me Mitch is viewed as a starting QB right now.

“A few things Trubisky has going for him: Many around the league view his fourth season/lack of development with the Bears as a Matt Nagy problem. He’s an elite athlete, even by NFL QB standards. Sitting a year in Buffalo has helped him, both on the field and in preparation.”

Follow Jonathan Adams (@JonDAdams) on Twitter for all the latest NFL rumors and Buccaneers news!