Buccaneers Send Message on Possible Coaching Change

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ losing ways continue but head coach Todd Bowles emphasized that no coaching changes are on the horizon. There may not be changes coming but Bowles had some strong words for his coaching staff, indicating there will be adjustments. Despite the offensive struggles, Bowles shot down the idea that the team could take away play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

“I would not consider changing coaching, but we need to change some of the things we’re doing,” Bowles explained during his October 23, 2022 postgame press conference following the team’s 21-3 loss to the Panthers. “We definitely need to change some of the things we’re doing, and we’ve been discussing that. It can’t happen overnight, but we got to do a lot better than what we’ve been doing as a whole.”

Bowles: ‘We’re Not Coaching It Well All the Way Around’

Bucs coach Todd Bowles: “I think guys that are living off the Super Bowl are living in a fantasy land. You’ve gotta get your hands dirty and go to work like everybody else. … The time for talking is over. You either gotta put up or shut up.” pic.twitter.com/VMy12RFwU7 — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) October 16, 2022

Given the talent that returned to the Bucs, there is plenty of pressure on Bowles to turn things around, especially in what could be Tom Brady’s last season in Tampa Bay. Bowles’ promotion to head coach was the one major change this offseason, and the Buccaneers have now lost four of their last five games.

When Bruce Arians stepped down, the longtime NFL head coach appointed Bowles as his successor, and it remains to be seen whether he will find himself on the hot seat if Tampa Bay is unable to turn the season around. Bowles admitted that “we’re not coaching it well” but was critical of both the offense and defensive performance in recent weeks. The Buccaneers head coach added that it is time for the staff to “start coaching better.”

“We’re not playing well as individuals,” Bowles explained. “We’re not playing well as a team. We’re not coaching it well all the way around. Not scoring enough on offense, not stopping them enough on defense. As a result, we have to wear this on our sleeves. They got to be grown men. We’re going to see what we’re made of. How many people can handle adversity, and this is about as dark as it’s going to be right now. And those guys who are going to step up are going to show up this week in practice.

“Our leaders are going to lead. Our coaches are going to coach, and we’re just going to dig and keep our head down. It’s a prideful football game and that’s really all you [have when you] come into the world, when you start playing this game is either you can or you can’t. We’re going to see what we have going forward, see how many people crumble when it’s dark and see how many people step up and start playing better and start coaching better.”

Bowles Signed a 5-Year Contract With the Buccaneers

Video: Todd Bowles’ opening comments after Bucs’ 21-3 loss to Panthers. “As dark as it’s going to be right now,” he says of team losing four of five games. pic.twitter.com/N7BeqrXW5G — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 23, 2022

Fans may be frustrated with the start of the Bowles era in Tampa, but the head coach signed a five-year deal with the Buccaneers after Arians stepped down. Bowles appears to have a long runway to get things turned around for the Buccaneers.

“Buccaneers are doing away with the remaining two years on Todd’ Bowles’ defensive coordinator contract and are giving him a new five-year, head-coaching contract, league source tells ESPN,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted on March 30.