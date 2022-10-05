Buccaneers Playmaker Abruptly Retires Ahead of Showdown vs. Falcons

Just weeks after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cole Beasley is not only leaving the team but retiring from football. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Beasley is retiring “to be a full-time dad and husband.”

“Bucs WR Cole Beasley has decided to retire effective immediately, his agents Joel and Justin Turner tell me and @MikeGarafolo,” Pelissero tweeted on October 5, 2022. “He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full time dad and husband.”

The news comes as a surprise after Beasley reached out to Tom Brady in an effort to join the Buccaneers when the team was thin at receiver. Beasley played in just two games for the Buccaneers notching four receptions for 17 yards before calling it a career. The veteran had 82 receptions for 693 yards and one touchdown during his 16 appearances with the Bills in 2021.

Beasley: ‘I’ve Been Wanting to Play With Brady for a Long Time’

Beasley admitted to making a pitch to Brady on multiple occasions before the Buccaneers opted to sign the playmaker in September. Tampa Bay has had a revolving door at receiver with Chris Godwin and Julio Jones both dealing with injuries for a majority of the season. Mike Evans also served a one-game suspension for his altercation during the team’s win over the Saints.

“I’ve been wanting to play with Brady for a long time,” Beasley told reporters on September 21. “So, it’s exciting for me, excited for the opportunity.

“Just ready to get back at it. It’s [been] a humbling experience kind of waiting this long. It’s the first time I’ve never been through a [training] camp. So, I got a lot of catching up to do.”

Brady on Beasley: ‘I’ve Watched Him a Long Time’

Brady pushed to bring in another veteran pass catcher and has had Beasley “on his radar for a while,” per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Tampa Bay now has an open roster spot, and it will be interesting to see if the Bucs will look to add another offensive weapon given Beasley’s departure.

“News from @gmfb: The Buccaneers are signing veteran WR Cole Beasley to their practice squad with the expectation he’ll be elevated to the active roster soon, source says,” Garafolo tweeted on September 20. “Tom Brady pushed to bring in another veteran pass catcher and has had Beasley on his radar for a while.”

After Beasley signed with the Bucs, Brady emphasized that he had “watched him for a long time.” The hope was that Beasley could serve as a consistent option in the slot to complement Evans, Godwin and Jones even when the Bucs were back at full strength.

“I’ve watched him a long time, too,” Brady explained during a September 22 press conference. “He’s been around a long time and I’ve watched him play [and] competed against him. He’s been on the other team – I think at Dallas once and at Buffalo quite a few times. He’s a great player. I really think he’s a great player.”