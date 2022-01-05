Several Former All-Pro WRs Possibly on Bucs ‘Short List’, Says Ex-Player

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers moving on from Antonio Brown, the team could potentially have an opening for a new receiver which has fueled plenty of rumors. It did not take long for Hall-of-Fame receiver Terrell Owens to make his pitch to come out of retirement, tagging the Buccaneers on social media minutes after Brown’s outburst.

Owens later spoke at length about his desire to join the Buccaneers during his recent podcast Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. and Hatch. The show is co-hosted by another former NFL receiver Matthew Hatchette who believes the Bucs could have a “short list” of multiple Pro Bowl receivers.

“So, they’re going to call receivers this week obviously, right, they have to work out some guys,” Hatchette remarked to Owens on the January 4 episode. “Some guys is going to be on the short list are, of course, John Brown, I think he got cut from Jacksonville a couple of months ago. Dez Bryant is out there, they might call him. Of course, our friend Larry Fitzgerald, they might call Fitzy. Alshon Jeffrey, I think hasn’t played since last season.

“Now, that short list, I’m sure there’s going to be some other guys I didn’t mention on this list that Tampa Bay is going to call. Should your name be on this list? Should they be bringing you in for a workout just to see how you compare with these other guys that they’re going to bring in?”

Owens responded by saying he should “absolutely” get a workout with the Buccaneers, doubling down on his social media pitch. It will be worth watching to see if the Buccaneers give any of these players an opportunity to make the team’s playoff roster.

John Brown Could Make Sense for the Bucs as a Late Signing

John Brown makes the most sense despite not having the star power that some of the other players on this “short list” possess. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has knowledge of Brown from their time together with the Cardinals. Unlike some of the former Pro Bowl wideouts mentioned, Brown actually played NFL games this season.

Brown played two games for the Broncos before being released on October 26. The speedy receiver signed with the Jaguars weeks later only be cut once again on November 29. Brown did not have a reception with either team but had 33 catches for 458 yards and three touchdowns in nine games with the Bills in 2020 which included eight starts.

Despite all the rumors, the Buccaneers are unlikely to make a splashy signing ahead of the playoffs. Tom Brady worked at length with players like Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin to develop timing on routes and familiarity. This is something that is going to be hard to replace with a new receiver, especially on such a quick turnaround heading into the postseason.

Owens has not played in an NFL game since 2010 and attempted a comeback with the Seahawks in 2012. Seattle released Owens after two preseason appearances. Owens had 72 receptions for 983 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games with the Bengals during his final season.

Owens appears to be completely serious about his desire to play in the postseason noting he has done his “due diligence” on Tampa Bay. The playmaker is hoping he can “jump on a call” with Brady or some of the other Buccaneers to make his case to join the team.

“I’ve already, like I said, I’ve done my homework, my due diligence,” Owens explained. “I’ve reached out to, actually once, I reached out to Mike to see if I can jump on a call with him or Tom [Brady] or whatever again to I guess state my case, if you will.

“Yeah, at the end of the day, like I said, I know that I can do it and that’s again, like I said, when you think about this country and what it’s based off of, we’re supposed to be a country of second, third, whatever chances. Look at the chances that A.B. had. Look at how many chances that Josh Gordon has had. Who’s to say that I can’t go out there and do it? A critic, a naysayer, like who are they to tell me what they think that I can’t do?

“You can’t tell me what I can’t do if it’s never been attempted, it’s never been done. Let me go out there and show you or in their minds, that it can’t be done. But in my mind, it’s like if I get out there, it’s like that saying, it’s like fight or flight.”