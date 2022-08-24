Buccaneers Sign Former Eagles Starter: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding depth at linebacker by signing Genard Avery, per SiriusXM’s Adam Caplan. Avery spent the last two seasons with the Eagles starting 12 games in 2021.

The veteran defender was released by the Steelers on August 22 but did not remain a free agent for long. If Avery is able to make the final roster, the linebacker has a good chance to also contribute on special teams.

“Bucs are signing linebacker Genard Avery, who was cut by the Steelers on Monday,” The Athletic’s Greg Auman said in a series of August 24 tweets. “He’s 27, started 12 games for the Eagles last year with 43 tackles. Has 7.5 career sacks in four seasons. Can compete for one of the final spots on Tampa Bay’s 53. …New Bucs OLB Genard Avery has played at least 85 special-teams snaps in each of his four NFL seasons. Definitely want your depth at OLB to be able to help on coverage units.”

David on Brady: ‘His Presence Is Different’

The biggest news of the week came from Tom Brady who returned after being away from the team. Tampa Bay insisted throughout his absence that the time away was planned, but this did not stop speculation about Brady’s future. The legendary quarterback’s teammates did not notice a difference from Brady as he returned to the field.

“He’s looking good, as good as always,” Bucs wideout Scotty Miller told reporters on August 24. “He’s fresh and he looks good. Happy to have him back.”

Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David admitted that things feel a little different with Brady back on the field. The veteran defender noted that Brady’s “presence is different.”

“It’s always nice to have Tom back, man,” David explained during an August 22 press conference. “His presence is different, just the leader that he is, the type of guy he is. It’s great to have a guy like that back, man. I’m sure he’s ready to work late today. He came back ready to go and pick up where he left off and leading the guys on offense.

“…Obviously his presence is one of a kind, he’s Tom Brady. So, when he’s not out there, you kind of know. But after the first couple days or whatever went by, we just went on back to our regularly scheduled program. Everyone going out there to work.”

Will the Bucs Sign a Veteran Offensive Lineman?

The Buccaneers have had some unfortunate luck during training camp with several offensive lineman sustaining significant injuries. It will be worth monitoring to see if the Bucs opt to sign a veteran. When asked about a potential new addition, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles noted that the team is “always looking” to improve the roster.

“We have some depth right now, but we are always looking to bring in somebody that can help the team,” Bowles told reporters on August 21. “So, if there is something out there that is available to us that we can get, then we’ll try to take a shot at it.”