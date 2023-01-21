Buccaneers Urged to Move on From Tom Brady for Former $137 Million QB

Much has been made about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers attempting to re-sign Tom Brady, but not everybody is convinced the team should bring back the legendary quarterback. Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey makes the argument that the Buccaneers would benefit by pursuing Jimmy Garoppolo in free agency and allow Brady to sign with another franchise.

“Tampa Bay needs to move on from Brady at some point,” Tansey wrote on January 18, 2023. “The Bucs can’t rely on the quarterback being another year older and guiding them to the Super Bowl. The offseason feels like the perfect time for the two sides to part ways. The Bucs had a disastrous postseason exit and an underwhelming campaign as a whole.

“…Signing the 31-year-old as a free agent may be the best possible move to replace Brady because of the other veteran quarterbacks who could be available. Garoppolo is a proven winner and has been to the Super Bowl, and he has the potential to play well with Evans and Co. at full strength.”

Jimmy G Is Projected to Land a $139 Million Deal

Jimmy G sighting! One TD already 👀pic.twitter.com/bNZXKa39HD — Football Outsiders (@fboutsiders) September 18, 2022

Garoppolo has a no-tag clause in his current $7 million contract with the 49ers which presents the rare opportunity for a longtime starting quarterback to hit free agency. Spotrac projects Garoppolo’s market value to be a four-year, $139 million contract, but it is hard to imagine the veteran landing this lucrative of a deal given his injury history. This would be in the same neighborhood of the five-year, $137 million contract that Garoppolo signed with the Niners in 2018.

San Francisco has attempted to move on from Garoppolo on several occasions but the former Patriots quarterback emerged as the QB1 in each of the last two seasons. Most recently, Trey Lance sustained a season-ending injury in September which once again made Garoppolo the starter. The quarterback threw for 2,437 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 67.2% of his passes during 11 games this season. Garoppolo unforunately sustained what will likely be a season-ending foot injury in December.

Brady ‘More Open to Coming Back’ for 2023 Than QB Was Last Offseason: Report

“I don’t know!”

–@TomBrady Cowboys DC Dan Quinn had the goat completely out of sorts.pic.twitter.com/25J4HXXfTe — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) January 19, 2023

Garoppolo could be a realistic target for the Bucs, but all expectations are Tampa Bay will make Brady their top priority. If Brady wants to re-sign, the Tampa Bay front office will run to the quarterback with a new contract. Garoppolo earned a 71.4 grade from Pro Football Focus for his play this season compared to Brady’s 79.7 score.

It will be worth watching how Brady responds to the sweeping coaching changes the Bucs made, including the team’s search for a new offensive coordinator. During a January 19 interview on “The Rich Eisen Show,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero revealed that those close to Brady believe the quarterback’s desire to play again is stronger than it was last offseason.

“People close to Brady for the last two months have said all his options are on the table,” Pelissero explained. “He is showing that he seems more open to coming back [to] play another year than he did certainly a year ago at this time when he retired and un-retired. But even back in September, he’s had major changes in his life during that time, and some of those family dynamics will come into play, too.

“Where his parents live, the fact that his children are on the East Coast. Does he want to relocate to the West Coast? Go back to San Francisco or go to Las Vegas or wherever it might be? Those are all things you have to take into account.”

Financially, the Buccaneers are in a more than challenging position to attempt to find a new quarterback if Brady moves on. According to Spotrac, the Bucs are estimated to be more than $55 million over the cap for 2023, meaning difficult roster cuts are likely on the way.