Proposed Trade Sends Bucs $137 Million Quarterback Amid Tom Brady Drama

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may need to get creative to address the quarterback position if Tom Brady’s mysterious absence continues to extend. With the 49ers thus far being unable to find a trade partner for Jimmy Garoppolo, the Bucs may have an opportunity to land the former Super Bowl quarterback at a discount.

Garoppolo is slated to have a $24.2 million salary in the final season of his five-year, $137 million contract. There is no chance the Buccaneers trade for Garoppolo with his current deal intact, but the Niners could agree to something similar to what the Browns orchestrated with the Panthers for Baker Mayfield.

Carolina avoided paying the majority of Mayfield’s $18.8 million salary, instead being on the hook for $4.8 million in base money for the quarterback in 2022. Mayfield can earn more money from the Panthers via incentives, but the Browns agreed to pay the majority of his salary. Under a similar scenario, Tampa Bay would send San Francisco a future late-round pick in exchange for Garoppolo accompanied with a vastly restructured deal.

There is a major difference in the two situations as the Niners can avoid paying the majority of Garoppolo’s $24.2 million salary by releasing the quarterback prior to Week 1. San Francisco would only have to take a $2 million dead cap hit by cutting Garoppolo rather than trading the veteran signal-caller.

It remains to be seen whether it would be worth making a deal for the 49ers to pay some of Garoppolo’s salary and only receive a day-three pick in return. One advantage to trading Garoppolo would be controlling his destination and ensuring the quarterback does not sign with the team’s rival in Seattle, a viable possibility if he is released.

Jimmy G Makes Sense for the Bucs Even If Brady Returns

If Brady’s absence extends into the season, the Buccaneers depth chart at quarterback leaves a lot to be desired. Blaine Gabbert would likely be the team’s starter, with Kyle Trask moving into a backup role with the Bucs. The former second-round pick has yet to take an NFL snap, and is slated to be Tampa Bay’s third-string quarterback for the second straight year.

Garoppolo makes some sense for the Buccaneers even if TB12 returns sooner rather than later and quiets the concerns from fans. Brady only has one more year remaining on his contract with the Bucs and could either retire or sign with another team in 2023. The Buccaneers do not have a concrete answer as to who will be the team’s long-term solution as QB1 if Brady moves on after this season.

The Bucs Are Not Interested in Garoppolo: Report

Throughout the offseason, Tampa Bay has been mentioned as a sleeper candidate to land Garoppolo, even before the latest Brady news. Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud reported on July 8 that there was “not a chance” that the Bucs would make a deal for Garoppolo.

“Um. Not a chance fellas. As one Bucs coach told me, ‘If (Garoppolo) could throw a deep ball, he would’ve won two Super Bowls already,’” Stroud tweeted at the time.

Could the Bucs change their tune on Garoppolo if Brady is in danger of missing the start of the season? Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles offered little clarity on when Brady will return, despite the team insisting that the quarterback’s absence was planned.

Garoppolo threw for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 68.3% of his passes during 15 starts in 2021. The veteran also brings with him Super Bowl experience with one game as the 49ers starter along with two titles as Brady’s backup in New England.