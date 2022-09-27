Buccaneers Make Receiver Roster Move, Cut Tight End After Loss to Packers

Heading into the team’s showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made several roster moves including releasing receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. and tight end David Wells on September 26, 2022. Geiger played just 6% of the snaps against the Packers, while Wells was part of the team’s practice squad. Just one day later, the Bucs are re-signing Geiger to the team’s practice squad, per The Athletic’s Greg Auman.

“Bucs are signing receiver Kaylon Geiger back to their practice squad after he cleared waivers,” Auman tweeted on September 27. “Played in last two games on special teams.”

The release of Geiger was initially notable given the Buccaneers are already thin at the position, but Tampa Bay signed veteran Cole Beasley last week to help provide depth. The playmaker already received meaningful snaps with Mike Evans, Julio Jones and Chris Godwin all absent against Green Bay.

Additional help is on the way for the Buccaneers at receiver with Mike Evans expected back after serving a one-game suspension, and Jones is expected to suit up as well. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles admitted Jones could have played against Green Bay, but the team exercised caution in giving the star receiver another week to recover.

Brady Dismissed the Impact of Injuries in the Bucs’ Loss to the Packers

Despite the lack of healthy offensive weapons, Tom Brady brushed off the idea that injuries contributed in the Bucs’ loss to the Packers in Week 3. Brady pointed out that Green Bay was also dealing with injuries but were still able to overcome them to snag a victory in Tampa.

“Just too many mistakes,” Brady explained during his September 25 postgame press conference. “It looked to me [like] we had a chance to make a lot of plays and we didn’t. … Some of the guys did a great job with their opportunities, and we just gotta keep doing it.

“So, we’re 2-1, there’s a lot of football left. We’ll keep working at it. It doesn’t get easier next week going up against the Chiefs. But no one feels sorry for us, nor should we. We just have to go back to work.”

The Bucs Are Practicing in Miami in Preparation for Hurricane Ian’s Potential Landfall

The Buccaneers will have a nontraditional week as the team announced it will practice in Miami heading into Week 4 given the “potential impact of Hurricane Ian.” Tampa Bay is slated to host Kansas City for a Sunday Night Football showdown on October 2, but the NFL is monitoring whether the date or location will need to be adjusted based on the storm.

“In preparation for the potential impact of Hurricane Ian, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will depart Tampa on Tuesday and temporarily relocate the team’s football operations to Miami-Dade County, Florida,” the Buccaneers detailed in a September 26 statement. “The Buccaneers are expected to practice at the Miami Dolphins’ Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida, starting on Wednesday, through the end of Week 4 preparations, if necessary.”

According to FanDuel, the Buccaneers are a slight 1.5-point underdog against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.