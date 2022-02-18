Buccaneers Could Land Super Bowl Champion, Says Insider

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have plenty of question marks on their roster beyond the quarterback position heading into next season. Star corner Carlton Davis is set to hit free agency, and the Bucs are projected to have just $3 million in cap space, per Over the Cap. This number will go up once Tom Brady comes off the roster, but the team also appears set on adding another veteran signal caller which will eat into whatever additional space is created.

ESPN released their list of top free agents and NFL insider Jeremy Fowler offered one suggestion for Tampa Bay’s cap woes. The Buccaneers could look to add Rams cornerback Darious Williams, the No. 29 ranked free agent on the list.

“The Bucs could look to bolster their secondary and have seen Williams’ coverage skills up close in two matchups with the Rams this season,” Fowler detailed. “Los Angeles could franchise tag Williams, but the $17-plus million tag for corners might be too steep. Williams’ former team, the Ravens, needs corner help as well.”

Williams Would Likely be a More Affordable Option Than Davis

Williams would be a nice consolation prize if the Buccaneers opt to let Davis walk. Pro Football Focus predicted the Bucs will end up using the franchise tag on Davis, which they projected to be between $17 to $17.5 million. By comparison, Williams is projected to land a more affordable three-year, $40 million contract, which would be about $4 million cheaper for Tampa.

“If Carlton Davis is out, Williams fits in Tampa Bay,” ESPN’s Matt Bowen explained. “His 5-foot-9 frame can be a concern, but the tape tells us that Williams is an urgent corner with enough length and vertical speed to play outside. And he fits in Todd Bowles’ system as a zone corner, with the traits and play style to take some risks in man coverage.”

The Bucs Want to ‘Maximize the Championship Window’ With Their Next QB

The Buccaneers’ free agency decisions may not matter if the team cannot find a new QB1. Second-year quarterback Kyle Trask is the only signal caller on the Bucs’ current roster and did not take a snap during the regular season. Fowler believes the Buccaneers will once again be aggressive at acquiring a quarterback this offseason in an attempt to “maximize the championship window” of the current roster.

“The Buccaneers will exhaust all options to resolve their quarterback situation after the retirement of Tom Brady, per sources,” Fowler noted. “The goal is to maximize the championship window instead of rebuild. Second-round pick Kyle Trask and veteran Blaine Gabbert remain in the fold, but big-name quarterbacks such as Watson or Russell Wilson could be options Tampa Bay at least explores.”

Davis is not the only key player the Buccaneers face a difficult decision on this season. Other Bucs free agents include Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette, Rob Gronkowski, Ryan Jensen, Jason Pierre-Paul, Jordan Whitehead and Ronald Jones who are all in the market for new deals.