Buccaneers Make Splash by Signing 2-Time Pro Bowl Playmaker: Report

As training camp nears, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are giving Tom Brady another playmaker by signing former New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Bucs are adding depth at tight end after Rob Gronkowski retired this offseason, and the team had been linked to Rudolph shortly after Gronk called it a career.

“Tom Brady has a new tight-end target in Tampa: Former Vikings’ and Giants’ veteran Kyle Rudolph is signing a one-year contact with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per source,” Schefter said in a series of July 20, 2022 tweets. “Kyle Rudolph chose to play in Tampa despite the fact that former Michigan QB Tom Brady told his new tight end that he can’t be his first read because he went to Notre Dame.”

Rudolph had 26 receptions for 257 yards and one touchdown with the Giants during his 16 appearances in 2021. The veteran tight end is now on his second new team in two years after spending his first ten NFL seasons with the Vikings.

Gronk on Retirement: ‘I’m All Set’

Despite plenty of speculation otherwise, Gronkowski has no plans to make a football comeback, even if Brady makes a mid-season call. During a July 18 interview with ESPN’s Jenna Laine, Gronkowski once again emphasized that his retirement from football is final.

“Obviously I’ll answer [the call]. It’s the greatest of all time calling me,” Gronkowski explained. “We have a great relationship, on and off the field. We’re friends. … But I wouldn’t go back to football. I’m all set.

“I’m enjoying what I’m doing, and I’m enjoying trying to find what I really, really want to do next. …It was my decision to stop. It was definitely time. It just felt right.”