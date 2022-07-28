Buccaneers Pro Bowler Carted Off During Practice With Injury: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are just two days into training camp and are already dealing with a potentially significant injury as starting Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen was carted off the field during a July 28, 2022 practice. According to ESPN’s Jenna Laine, Jensen appeared to sustain a left leg injury.

“Bucs center Ryan Jensen just went down,” Laine said in a series of July 28 tweets. “A golf cart came out to get him and all teammates huddled around him. He’s heading to the training room. Looks like a left leg for Jensen. We’ll hopefully know more here soon when we talk to coach Todd Bowles. Whole mood of the practice changed.”

After practice, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles noted that Jensen is dealing with a knee injury but did not have an update on the offensive lineman’s status moving forward.

Jensen Was Unable to Put Weight on His Left Leg: Report

The Athletic’s Greg Auman reported that Jensen was unable to put any weight on his leg. Robert Hainsey subbed into the Bucs offense at center after Jensen was carted off the field.

“Concerning situation with Ryan Jensen down,” Auman noted in a series of tweets. “Teammates taking a knee. Looked like his left lower leg was being checked as he went off on cart. Jensen wasn’t putting weight on leg as he was helped into Bucs facility from the cart. Bucs have second-year pro Robert Hainsey stepping in at center after Jensen left with injury.”

Jensen Has Not Missed a Game During His 4 Seasons With the Bucs

Jensen has been the Bucs starting center for the last four seasons and has not missed a game during his Tampa Bay tenure. The center’s play last season earned Jensen his first Pro Bowl nomination. Pro Football Focus gave Jensen a 69.9 overall grade but the veteran center earned a 76.1 for his run blocking. CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco reported that Jensen threw his helmet on the way off the field.

“Ryan Jensen just went down for Bucs and being carted off,” Prisco tweeted. “He threw his helmet, which is not a good sign.”

Jensen Signed a $39 Million Contract With the Bucs This Offseason

The Bucs re-signed Jensen to a three-year, $39 million contract this offseason. Jensen revealed that Tom Brady played a role in recruiting the free-agent center back to Tampa Bay.

“Talking with Tom, it was just like, ‘Hey, let’s try to get the band back together and go out and try to win football games and play football the right way,'” Jensen told the Tampa Bay Times during a March 15 interview. “Obviously, with Tom coming back that could sway some decisions of some guys that are in free agency or looking to sign back. Tom is probably the greatest recruiter of all-time.”

If Jensen is forced to miss time, the Buccaneers face a decision about making another potential move with Hainsey as the only other center on the roster. Pro Football Network’s Matt Cannata described Jensen as “sharp and ready to go” at the start of training camp.

“Saw Ryan Jensen up close yesterday during the #PFNTCTour and he looked sharp and ready to go,” Cannata explained on Twitter. “Doesn’t sound good with the leg injury and the cart coming out to get him — hopefully it’s nothing that will sideline him too long.”