Tom Brady Gets Playmaker as Bucs Sign Promising Receiver Amid Roster Moves

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing back some familiar faces, one of which is sure to make Tom Brady break out a smile on Halloween. Tampa Bay announced the team signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson and cornerback Ryan Smith to the team’s practice squad.

The Bucs also placed Shaquil Barrett on Injured Reserve after sustaining a season-ending Achilles injury during the team’s loss to the Ravens in Week 8. Tampa Bay previously released Johnson prior to the start of the season as the team finalized their 53-man roster.

Smith spent his first five seasons with the Buccaneers after being selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft. More recently, Smith played four games for the Chargers in 2021 and signed with the Colts in September. Indianapolis released the corner on October 25 opening up the opportunity for a reunion in Tampa.

The Bucs Selected Johnson in the 5th Round of the 2020 NFL Draft

Johnson carved out a role in the offense during his first two seasons in Tampa. The 24-year-old wideout posted 48 receptions for 529 yards and two touchdowns during his previous two years with the Buccaneers.

The Texans claimed Johnson off waivers after the receiver was released by the Bucs in August. Johnson played in just two games for Houston and failed to record a reception. Like Smith, the promising playmaker was released by the Texans on October 25 creating an opportunity for a fresh start in Tampa.

Brady on Bucs Offense: ‘I Think We’ve Struggled Pretty Much at Everything’

It will be interesting to see if Johnson will be able to get back into the Bucs rotation, but the wideout will have a long road ahead of him by starting out on the practice squad. Since Brady signed with the Bucs, the team has traditionally had one of the top offenses in the league.

Through the first eight weeks, Tampa Bay ranks 25th in the NFL averaging just 18.3 points per game. After the Buccaneers’ loss to the Ravens, Brady was candid about the long list of reasons why the team is “not [playing] very good offensive football.”

“I think we’ve struggled pretty much at everything,” Brady explained during his October 28 postgame press conference. “Just struggled in the red area. Struggled on third down. Struggled in the run game, two point plays, short yardage. Backed up starting the first quarter, start of the third quarter. Not very good offensive football.”