Ex-Bucs Super Bowl Champion WR Signs With NFC Rival

A former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver has found a new home.

As announced by the New York Giants on Wednesday, December 14, receiver Jaydon Mickens has been signed to the practice squad.

Roster Moves:

Terminated from Practice Squad:

T Roy Mbaeteka Practice Squad Veteran Signing:

WR Jaydon Mickens

Darden Served as Bucs’ Primary Returner During Super Bowl

The 28-year-old receiver is best known for his time with the Buccaneers (2019-2021), where he served as the team’s primary kickoff returner and punt returner during their run to Super Bowl LV. During the 2020 season, Mickens returned 16 punts for 99 yards and returned 14 kickoffs for 340 yards. He also caught seven passes for 58 yards that season.

After being released twice in 2021 and eventually be signed back to Tampa Bay’s practice squad, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed him to their practice squad in November of last season.

In four NFL seasons, Mickens holds career totals of 69 punt returns for 581 yards (8.4 yards per return) and a touchdown to go along with 35 kickoff returns for 811 yards (23.2 yards per return). He ranked fifth in the league in punt return average (10.6) during the 2017 season as a member of the Jaguars.

Gronkowski Teases Reunion With Brady

Rob Gronkowski is teasing a reunion with Tom Brady. It’s just not the reunion that Buccaneers fans are hoping for.

Gronkowski — who currently serves as an analyst for Fox Sports — teased the idea of Brady and him teaming up as announcers. Brady has a contract with Fox Sports to serve as a lead NFL analyst once his playing career is over.

Via USA Today Sports’ Mackenzie Salmon:

“That would be a great team to have him here at Fox,” Gronkowski said. “You know, he’s a commentator, I’m an analyst. We’re going back and forth a little bit to each each other. That would be a lot of fun.”

Brady currently has a 10-year, $375 million deal lined up at at Fox Sports. The deal will make him the highest-paid sports personality once his playing career ends. It also just so happens to exceed the amount of money Brady has made on the field during his 23-year playing career.

Gronkowski explained what Brady brings to the table as an analyst.

“He’d be talking his football knowledge,” Gronk continued. “He’s got incredible football knowledge, and it’s just gonna be wonderful once he gets to the Fox studio and he’s able to share it. I mean, I’ve been spending so many meetings with him where he can just break down the game of football just like that.

Brady will be a free agent during the 2023 offseason and “all options” are reportedly on the table. That means Brady could re-sign with the Buccaneers, leave to sign with another team or simply retire.

Gronkowski is clearly pushing for his buddy to join him in retirement with the Fox Sports team.

“That may be the best option,” Gronkowski said. “He’s definitely, you know, he’s a free agent. He can weigh out every option, whatever team he wants to play for, or if he wants to go in that booth and come join me, and we can be, you know, the tag team champions in the world.”