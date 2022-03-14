Tom Brady Sends Strong Message Amid 49ers Trade Rumors

Tom Brady’s retirement did not even last until the start of free agency as the NFL legend announced he is once again the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB1. Brady took to Twitter to officially unretire and made it clear that he plans to play for the Buccaneers in 2022.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady tweeted on March 13, 2022. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

The news officially puts to rest the 49ers trade rumors that surfaced shortly after his retirement. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio quickly backtracked after months of insisting Brady would be the Niners Week 1 starting quarterback this upcoming season. Shortly after Brady’s tweet, Florio noted that Brady is “definitively” playing for the Bucs next season.

“I sensed all along Brady was coming back,” the Pro Football Talk account noted on Twitter. “I thought he wanted to play for another team. His announcement is definitive that he’s playing for the Buccaneers.”

Brady Will be a Free Agent in 2023

This will not completely end the 49ers speculation as Brady will now be a free agent in 2023 and could sign with San Francisco next offseason if he desired. Brady still has one more season remaining on his current contract with the Bucs. During the NFL Combine, Bucs general manager Jason Licht hinted that Brady’s retirement might not be a done deal.

“I think with a Tom Brady, I personally never want to completely close the door,” Licht told reporters on March 1. “Now, I don’t have any information that suggests that he is going to come back. I’m very good friends with him, we talk, we haven’t talked about that. I don’t want to apply any pressure, in that regard right now. He’s Tom Brady, if a Tom Brady wants to come back, we’ll welcome him back.”

Brady Is Back to Being a Recruiter for the Bucs

The timing of Brady’s announcement is not by accident as free agent meetings begin on Monday, March 14 while the league year starts on Wednesday, March 16. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that Brady is sending a clear message to the Buccaneers free agents and is back to being the team’s lead recruiter.

“By announcing his decision to return to Tampa tonight, Tom Brady sends a message to the 24 Buccaneers free agents who could have begun entering into agreements with other teams at noon Monday,” Schefter tweeted.

After Brady’s announcement, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians admitted the team will stand a better chance of retaining their own key players in free agency with the star quarterback returning.

“When asked if Brady’s return will affect the Bucs ability to retain their own free agents, coach Bruce Arians told me ‘Oh yeah, guys love playing with him,'” Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud detailed on Twitter.