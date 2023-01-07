Bucs’ Coach Gets Defensive: ‘Everyone Wants to Throw Dirt on the Bucs’

It is no secret that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had their fair share of offensive struggles during the 2022 NFL season. However, one of the members of the Bucs’ coaching staff thinks some of the criticism thrown toward the offense has been a bit overblown.

“I think you guys overexaggerate because we look different,” said Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich during an interview on January 5.

Play

Byron Leftwich on Connection Between Tom Brady & Mike Evans, Previews Week 18 | Press Conference

One thing that can’t be overexaggerated though is the stats through the first 16 games of the season.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Bucs rank last in the league in rushing yards per game (76.4) and 24th in points per game (18.5).

“The numbers say we’re not that far off… For some reason, everybody wants to throw dirt on the Bucs,” added Leftwich.

Leftwich even went as far as to say, “That’s not really people that are watching us, watching us get better every week.”

While Leftwich provided his context and persception of the offense, he did acknowledge some of the struggles the unit has had in the red zone and third down situations this season.

“We’re awful from third down and red zone,” said Leftwich. “It’s disappointing, those two things, for us as a team with who we have.”

The Bucs rank 22nd in the NFL with a 36.9 % conversion rate on third down.

Tom Brady Sounds Off on Bucs Offensive Approach Heading Into the Season Finale

Byron Leftwich wasn’t the only member of the Bucs organization to discuss the Bucs offensive unit on January 5.

As Bucs quarterback Tom Brady detailed the goal of the offense on daily basis during a press conference on January 5.

Play

Tom Brady: "You're Always Trying to Gain Progress Every Day" | Press Conference

“I think the point is, you’re always trying to make progress every day,” said Brady. “There’s certain games where it was probably better early and worse late, some games where it not great early and great late. We’re going to have to play really well this week…”

As winners of the NFC South, Brady acknowledged that the Buccaneers (8-8) are locked into the fourth seed regardless of the outcome against the Atlanta Falcons on January 8, but he still feels it’s important for the team to play well this week.

“It’s not going to change who we’re playing, we don’t know who we’re playing but we can’t change the four spot,” said Brady. “We’ve got to play good, we’ve got to feel good, we’ve got to emotionally be in a good place, mentally and physically, and go out there and be ready to roll.”

Will Kyle Trask or Blaine Gabbert See Reps Against the Falcons?

With the fourth seed already clinched for the Bucs, the next question becomes which quarterback will see valuable live game reps in relief duty of Brady against the Falcons?

Heavy NFL insider Matt Lombardo wrote that “it wouldn’t be surprising” if quarterback Kyle Trask gets “the bulk of the snaps” if Brady exits the game before the end of regulation.

Trask is in his second season out of the University of Florida and is yet to play his first regular season snap after being selected with the last pick of the second round in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Trask finished fourth in the 2020 Heisman Trophy voting after throwing for 4,283 yards and 43 touchdowns in 2020 as a member of the Florida Gators.