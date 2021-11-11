Bucs, Tom Brady May Be Without 3 Top Weapons in Week 10

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t exactly getting healthier.

The 2021 Buccaneers have been plagued by injuries all year long on both sides of the football. While the defensive backfield has received most of the attention for their ailments, it’s also affected the offensive side of things too.

Entering Week 10’s matchup against the Washington Football Team, it might get even worse. That’s because starting wide receiver Chris Godwin is now dealing with a foot injury and his status for this Sunday is “uncertain,” according to head coach Bruce Arians. He did not practice in Wednesday’s session.

Chris Godwin is dealing with a foot injury, per Arians. His status for Sunday is uncertain. — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) November 10, 2021

The Godwin injury is a new one. Obviously, his participation in Thursday and Friday’s sessions will ultimately determine whether or not he plays.

Gronkowski and Brown Could Be Sidelined For Week 10

In more familiar injury news, both Rob Gronkowski (back) and Antonio Brown (foot) continue to be hampered by their lingering ailments. Neither player practiced in Wednesday’s session on November 10. Instead, both players were seen doing work on the sidelines, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.

Auman also notes that neither player looks close to being ready for Sunday.

“So Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown are only working on the side with trainers at Bucs practice today,” said Auman. “Neither looks close to being in play for Sunday.”

Gronkowski made his return in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints after being sidelined for several weeks due to rib injuries he suffered versus the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3. However, the veteran tight end’s return lasted just six plays before he was pulled.

Following the game, Arians admitted the 32-year-old tight end returned too soon from injury.

“Gronk probably shouldn’t have played,” Arians said. “But he kept begging to get in there and re-injured himself.”

In the case of Brown, he hasn’t played since Week 6 on Oct. 14. While he may not be good to go for Sunday, he’s no longer in a walking boot, according to Auman.

“And yes, no boot on Antonio Brown today, though I didn’t see him run and he was walking gingerly,” says Auman.

Bucs Have Fill-in Players Ready for Week 10

If Godwin, Gronkowski and Brown can’t play versus Washington, the Buccaneers have reinforcements on the way.

The Buccaneers signed veteran receiver Breshad Perriman — who played for the team in 2019 — and tight end Darren Fells — who for Arians with the Arizona Cardinals — to the practice squad.

Both are eligible to be active for the Week 10 matchup versus Washington.

Arians acknowledged that Perriman — who has familiarity with his offense — could suit up Sunday if need be, via Auman.

“Arians says familiarity is the key for Breshad Perriman, said he could go Sunday if they needed him,” says Auman.

Arians described what Perriman brings to the table on Wednesday, November 10. The former first-round draft pick had the best season of his professional career in Tampa when he caught 36 passes for 645 yards and six touchdowns.

“He brings a lot. He’s a big guy who can run and take the top off (a defense), just like he did here a couple years ago,” Arians said. “He’s someone we’re very familiar with, and he’s familiar with us, so it’s great insurance.”

Assuming the Bucs are short-handed, Tom Brady’s top receiving options for this week would be Mike Evans, Cameron Brate, O.J. Howard, Tyler Johnson and Perriman.

It’ll be interesting to see how the rest of the week plays out when it comes to practice, but the Buccaneers could very well enter Week 10 with a very unfamiliar core surrounding Brady.