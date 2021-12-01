Tom Brady Clowns Colts After Latest Win: ‘Really Sucks for Them’

Tom Brady just can’t stop making life miserable for the Indianapolis Colts.

Although Brady is now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he’s still creating new memories — at the expense of the Colts. The Buccaneers’ 10-point comeback victory over Indianapolis in Week 12 is the latest example of Brady getting the better end of the Colts.

Following the Buccaneers’ 38-31 win over the Colts, the 44-year-old quarterback couldn’t help but have some fun at the expense of his old rival team.

Brady took a little bit of a playful jab against the Colts on the latest episode of the “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray on Monday, November 29.

“Always fun talking to you [Jim Gray] on a Monday after winning,” Brady said. “Especially fun after we beat the Colts, which we’ve done a pretty good job of that lately. I think I’ve beat the Colts the last nine times I’ve played ’em, so … it was great to win in Indy. It turns out that horseshoe on their helmet isn’t as lucky as it seems, which really sucks for them, but not for us.”

Following the win over the Colts on Sunday, Brady was asked by a reporter if he still took joy in beating Indianapolis after all of these years.

“Oh yeah, absolutely,” Brady said. “Not a lot of love lost.”

Brady Has Owned Colts Since the Start

Extending back to his New England Patriots days, Brady is now 12-3 in regular season matchups versus the Colts. When including the postseason, the 22-year veteran holds a 4-1 record against the Colts, including victories in the AFC Championship Games during the 2003 and 2014 seasons. In fact, three of Brady’s postseason wins over the Colts led to eventual Super Bowl victories.

To top it off, Brady’s first start and victory came against the Peyton Manning-led Colts in a 44-13 victory back on Sep. 30, 2001.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has certainly earned the right to talk some trash to his greatest AFC rival over the years.

Several Bucs Coaches Have Ties to Colts

While Brady has made a career — and a legacy — out of beating the Colts, several Buccaneers coaches have ties to Indianapolis. In fact, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians served as the Colts’ quarterbacks coach from 1998 until 2000 and served as the offensive coordinator/interim head coach during the 2012 season.

Meanwhile, Bucs quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen served a number of positions from 2002 until 2015 with the Colts. Offensive consultant Tom Moore served as the offensive coordinator for most of his 13-year run with the franchise from 1998 until 2010.

Brady made sure to throw a jab at the former Colts coaches during his podcast appearance with Gray.

“I said, ‘Listen, don’t everyone get teary-eyed when we beat these guys,’” Brady recalled. “‘I don’t want any sadness. Don’t feel like there’s anything to be sad about after we win this game.’ It ended up being a really hard-fought game.”

Considering Brady now plays in the NFC and won’t match up against Indy again — unless they play in the Super Bowl — until 2025, what a fitting way to conclude a rivalry that’s lasted for over 20 years.