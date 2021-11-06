Bucs QB Tom Brady Not the Greatest Ever, Says Saints Star

According to one New Orleans Saints star, Tom Brady is not the greatest ever.

Cameron Jordan, who has matched up against Brady in each of the last two seasons as a division rival, did an interview on Full Bodied with Channing Frye on Friday, November 5. needless to say, the 11-year veteran made some headlines with his comments on Brady.

While on the topic of discussing the greatest player in NFL history, Jordan dismissed the notion that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback could be the greatest ever due to his lack of athleticism.

“He’s the most accomplished NFL player probably ever,” Jordan said. “When I think of the G.O.A.T., I think of Deion Sanders, ya know? I think athletically gift from gods, you know one of those Megatrons (Calvin Johnson), one of the AP’s, you know the Bo Jacksons, like when you look at them you’re like, ‘let’s go.’”

The 32-year-old veteran obviously acknowledges Brady’s bloated resume — which includes major passing records and seven Super Bowl titles — but he just can’t acknowledge Brady, or any other quarterback, as the best football player ever.

In fact, he even takes a jab at the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ Ben Roethlisberger after dismissing Brady’s case as the best player ever.

“I don’t think quarterbacks are in that realm of GOAT talk because I mean…look at what Ben Roethlisberger looks like, they can be a possible Hall of Famers and never work out,” explains Jordan.

Athleticism and Greatness Are Two Different Discussions

Jordan is certainly entitled to his opinion. But the matter of being the greatest player ever and being the most athletic player ever are two completely different subjects.

When factoring in one’s greatness, it’s just not his athleticism that’s in play — it’s his accomplishments, his value to a team and his overall impact on the game.

If we were simply discussing the greatest quarterback ever based upon sheer athleticism, former NFL quarterback Michael Vick would likely top that list.

And as solid of a career as Vick had, let’s be honest — no one will be mentioning the former Atlanta Falcons quarterback in the discussion of best ever.

Saints Giving Bulletin-Board Material for Brady

With that being said, Jordan definitely isn’t calming the heat in the rivalry between the Saints and the Buccaneers. New Orleans handed Tampa Bay just their second loss of the season in a 36-27 win over the Buccaneers in Week 8.

Although the Saints did lose to the Bucs in the divisional round of the playoffs in Drew Brees’ final game last January, New Orleans has had the better of Tampa Bay since Brady’s team debut.

The Saints have defeated the Buccaneers in all three regular season matchups, winning by a combined scoring margin of 108-53. Brady has thrown seven interceptions in those three games against just four touchdown passes.

In a way, New Orleans does have Brady’s number. We’ll see if Jordan’s words comes back to haunt the Saints when they match up with the Buccaneers in Week 15.