Bucs’ Tom Brady Successfully Recruits Special Sidekick

Tom Brady couldn’t recruit any former teammates to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year, but he succeeded in getting his oldest son, Jack Monyahan, 13, to become a ball boy for a week.

“It’s great. He’s at a good age,” Brady said per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “The more I get to do with him, the better it is. We have a great time together, and it’s really a treat to have him here. He thinks it’s fun, but it’s way better for me having him out here. It’s really, really cool.”

Brady shares custody of Jack with his former girlfriend, Bridget Monyahan. The Bucs quarterback also has two younger children — Vivian and Benjamin — with his wife, Gisele Bundchen.

At Wednesday’s practice, Brady practiced throwing and catching with Jack per WFLA’s Gabrielle Shirley. Jack also snapped the ball to the quarterbacks during warmups, she wrote.

Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times caught video of Jack playing catch with Brady.

A father and son having a catch #Bucs pic.twitter.com/kcjWsmiD8k — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) August 18, 2021

Brady and Jack also ran sprints together after practice per Shirley. Backup quarterback Ryan Griffin joined in, she added.

Brady and his oldest son, Jack, getting in some additional mileage after practice pic.twitter.com/OJuKXpm94w — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) August 18, 2021

“He’s just a great kid,” Brady said per Stroud. “I don’t want to blow his head up too much. He’s probably going to read this. Just a real special kid. It’s fun to be with him. He’s good with everything. Let’s run, let’s go on the boat, let’s golf, let’s ride bikes. I mean, he’s pretty cool with anything.”

The latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bucs!

Brady in Parent Mode

While Brady led the offense in the joint practice with the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday, he also kept an eye on his son.

“He listens pretty well,” Brady said per Stroud. “I’ve got to keep him hydrated out there. I’m trying to always make sure he’s drinking. Because it’s so hot out here, you lose a lot and he’s not thinking, he’s just running around. Then he gets home and he’s wiped out. So I’m trying to keep his fluids in him and he gets to watch.”

When your dad is Tom Brady and you get to be a ball boy at the Super Bowl champs' practice… pic.twitter.com/Zw251WRZwS — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) August 18, 2021

“He probably hears a lot of words that he doesn’t typically hear at his school, but that’s being on the football field,” Brady added.

It might be a conversation for them later if it hasn’t happened already. Brady said in a 2014 interview with WEEI that even his favorite swear word when playing football isn’t allowed off the field around his children.

“No, I don’t say it at home, of course not,” Brady told WEEI via Business Insider. “It’s pretty well-filtered at the house. Blame CBS and NBC for putting it on TV, don’t blame me.”

As Brady said on Wednesday, football is just one part of his and his teammates’ lives.

“We definitely have one part of our life that’s all about football and then we have other parts of our life that are so much about kids, and some — wives (and) girlfriends,” Brady said per the Tampa Bay Times. “It’s obviously a great thing to be a parent, so it’s great to have your kids out here watching you, watching you work.”

Brady Shows off Jack’s Ball Boy Skills on Instagram

Brady raved about Jack’s participation on Tuesday in an Instagram story thread.

“Buccaneers got a new ball boy this week,” Brady wrote.

“He takes his summer job and every rep very seriously,” Brady added.

“Just like his dad,” Brady exclaimed.