The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may need to get creative to land their next quarterback which includes exploring the trade market. One quarterback that is constantly in trade rumors is Raiders three-time Pro Bowler Derek Carr.

Bleacher Report’s Michelle Bruton predicts the Raiders will trade Carr, and in response, acquire Jimmy Garoppolo from the 49ers. The Buccaneers-Raiders deal is among Bruton’s “boldest roster moves” predicted for this offseason.

“In addition to those decisions, Tampa Bay must find a new quarterback since rookie Kyle Trask is the only one signed beyond this season,” Bruton explained on February 3. “BetOnline.ag has current San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as the most likely option for the Bucs…but why not Derek Carr?

“After Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, Carr is the best quarterback whose name is frequently mentioned in trade rumors, and it’s hard to imagine the Seattle Seahawks or Green Bay Packers trading their respective signal-callers within the conference if they can help it.

“Carr played all 17 games in 2021, throwing for 4,804 yards and 23 touchdowns against 14 picks. The Bucs currently own draft pick Nos. 60 and 91 overall, which could be packaged in a trade (however many firsts Wilson and Rodgers command, if they are traded, would likely set the market for Carr).”

ALL the latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bucs!

Carr Has One Year Remaining on His Current Contract





Play



Video Video related to bold proposed trade sends buccaneers 3-time pro bowl quarterback 2022-02-18T12:16:53-05:00

Carr is entering the final season of his current five-year, $125 million contract and is slated to have a $19.7 million salary in 2022. There is a growing buzz that the Raiders hope to extend Carr this offseason, but his current setup would give the Bucs a year to work with the quarterback before making a decision on his future. The Athletic’s Greg Auman explained why Carr could be a viable trade option for the Buccaneers.

“Las Vegas has a new coach and general manager, so what if Josh McDaniels (the coach) and Dave Ziegler (the GM) aren’t sold on Carr as the Raiders’ answer,” Auman explained on February 1. “Could Arians get the same quarterback bargain from the same team that sent him Palmer? Carr turns 31 in March, and his 2021 stat line (4,804 yards, 23 TDs, 14 INTs) looks like a Palmer line — prolific, but underwhelming enough that his team could move on to a younger model. He’s due to make just under $20 million in the final season of a five-year, $125 million contract, so he’s more manageable cap-wise than some of the other trade options.”

What Would a Trade for Carr Cost the Bucs?





Play



Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Series: Should The Bucs Trade For Raiders' QB Derek Carr? As we continue to go down the list of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' next potential quarterback, a name that pops up – and makes a lot of sense – is Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback Derek Carr. James talks about why Carr would fit perfectly in the Bruce Arians' offense and give the Bucs a great… 2022-02-03T20:16:12Z

ESPN laid out a different trade scenario but it is worth mentioning as a reference point. The proposed deal has Washington sending Las Vegas the No. 11 pick in the 2022 NFL draft and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2023 for Carr.

The Buccaneers No. 27 pick is a lot less appealing, but Tampa could offer additional draft capital to make up for the difference. Carr’s hypothetical trade value is hard to gauge given he has just one year remaining on his current deal. Heading into the 2020 Bucs-Raiders matchup, head coach Bruce Arians was complimentary of Carr’s progression as an NFL quarterback.

“I think just the amount of time he’s spent with Jon [Gruden] now and knowing the offense,” Arians told reporters during an October 21, 2020 press conference. “And he’s a gym rat, he’s in the office all the time studying and they put some great weapons around him now with [Darren] Waller and [Henry] Ruggs [no longer with the Raiders] and Josh Jacobs. That’s one of the best trios there is in football right now, but they’ve got other guys too. And Derek is protecting the football better.”