Dangerous Proposed Trade Sends Bucs Gronk’s $19 Million Star Replacement

There is plenty of blame to go around about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ struggles, but Tom Brady is clearly missing his favorite receiving target Rob Gronkowski. Despite some Bucs fans holding out hope that Gronkowski can be lured out of retirement, the former Pro Bowl tight end taking a job with Fox Sports appears to close the door on an NFL return.

The Bucs’ next best option is to upgrade the tight end position by making a trade. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe urged Tampa Bay to call Detroit about the potential availability of star tight end T.J. Hockenson. Howe’s proposal has the Buccaneers sending their 2023 first- and fourth-round picks to the Lions in exchange for Hockenson.

“OK, so there’s no reason to believe Hockenson is on the trade block, but this would be a tough offer for the Lions to ignore,” Howe wrote on October 28, 2022. “They already have the inside track on a top-five pick with their own draft selection, which should be used on a quarterback, and another first-rounder from the Rams.

“…For the Bucs, their offensive issues can’t be traced to a singular spot, but the lack of a star-caliber tight end certainly hasn’t helped. Hockenson is under contract through his fifth-year option in 2023, so that’s important, too.”

This Is a Dangerous Trade for the Bucs Given the Team May Have High Draft Pick

This would be a dangerous move for several reasons, not the least of which is Tampa Bay may not make the postseason. The Bucs give up two draft selections in this proposal, with one having the potential to be a high draft pick.

The Buccaneers have shown a willingness to go all-in during the Brady era. This could be the team’s last season with Brady under center, and the argument for making the deal is to take advantage of having the legendary quarterback while Tampa Bay still has him under contract.

“Aside from getting their offense going as soon as possible, the Bucs also have to be thinking about Tom Brady’s future,” Howe added. “Brady, an impending free agent who can’t be tagged, could simply choose to retire, or maybe he’ll be concerned that the offense can’t be fixed in its current state and look to play elsewhere. It’s conceivable the addition of Hockenson could play a part in swaying that decision.”

The Bucs Offense Misses Gronk

TJ Hockenson showing you why he was the 8th overall pick! @TheeHOCK8 📺: #BUFvsDET on CBS

Watch on mobile: https://t.co/kjOfklY2UW pic.twitter.com/OoEhsTejxH — NFL (@NFL) August 24, 2019

Hockenson is a former top-10 pick as the No. 8 overall selection in the 2019 NFL draft. Yet, the star tight end has not topped 1,000 receiving yards during his first three NFL seasons, but this could be a product of some of the less than ideal Lions offense the playmaker has been on during his career.

Hockenson had 67 receptions for 723 yards and six touchdowns during 16 starts in 2020 to earn a Pro Bowl nomination. As The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen points out, the Bucs are not only missing Gronkowski as a redzone threat but the veteran’s blocking ability.

“The pieces with which the Bucs have tried to fill various holes have not worked out as they’d hoped,” Nguyen detailed on October 26. “Tight end Rob Gronkowski’s retirement has not only hurt this team in the passing game, but his dominant blocking on the edge is also gone. Rookie Cade Otton, who has replaced Gronkowski because of Cameron Brate’s neck injury, has gotten pushed back.