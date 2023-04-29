Buccaneers Make Move With Dual-Threat Quarterback Amid Signings

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers passed on adding a quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft, but the team is inviting former Southeastern signal-caller Kaylan Wiggins to rookie minicamp, per KPRC Houston’s Aaron Wilson. The Bucs opted not to take a quarterback instead proceeding with a competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask heading into training camp.

Wiggins could be an intriguing developmental quarterback if the playmaking signal-caller is able to make the final roster. After playing his first three seasons at Florida International University, Wiggins was a graduate transfer at Southeastern.

The quarterback threw for 1,548 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 51% of his passes during eight games in 2022. Wiggins is also a legitimate threat with his legs adding 505 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. The signal-caller’s best season at FIU came in 2019 when Wiggins notched 323 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Buccaneers Rumors: Tampa Bay Could Target a Quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft

Heading into the draft, Bucs general manager Jason Licht left the door open for the team to take a quarterback. Ultimately, Tampa Bay opted to pass on the position, and Licht sounded like the franchise could take a more serious look in future years. The 2024 class is projected to have a particularly strong class led by USC’s Caleb Williams and North Carolina’s Drake Maye.

“It’s the toughest position to find,” Licht explained during an April 13 press conference. “It’s the most important position on the team. You see teams that in consecutive years take them in the top 10. We have an unknown in Kyle [Trask]. We have Baker [Mayfield], who has had some great years and now we’re hoping he shows up this year in that competition and we get the best out of both of them.

“I would not be afraid to take a quarterback – another quarterback – because you might as well have another shot at it. Maybe not this year, but maybe in the future.”

Tampa Bay will evaluate both Mayfield and Trask this season to see if either can emerge as a permanent solution as Tom Brady’s successor. If neither player takes a serious hold of the QB1 spot, we can expect the Bucs to be heavily linked to signal-callers in the 2024 draft.

Bucs Undrafted Free Agent Signings: Former Syracuse RB Sean Tucker Headlines Tampa Bay’s UDFA Moves

Sean Tucker is the next great running back in a long history of running backs to come out of Syracuse. Tucker was named to the Second-Team All-ACC in 2022 after finishing the season with 1,060 yards on 5.1 yards per carry and 11 rushing touchdowns.

Tampa Bay has already added a strong group of undrafted free agents following the draft. Former Syracuse running back Sean Tucker is arguably the biggest name of the group and brings an impressive resume to Tampa.

Tucker posted back-to-back seasons topping 1,000 rushing yards with his best year coming in 2021 when the playmaker notched 246 carries for 1,496 yards and 12 touchdowns. The running back had 64 receptions for 622 yards and four touchdowns over his three collegiate seasons. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein projected Tucker to be a fourth-to-fifth round pick prior to going undrafted.

“Compact, early down backup candidate with adequate size, good contact balance and instinctive features that create opportunities outside the blocking scheme,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile. “Tucker lacks the slashing qualities needed to speed through the line and past linebackers. However, he can navigate run lanes and has plenty of balance to keep the run moving after contact.”

According to Fox Sports’ Greg Auman, the Bucs also signed a number of other playmakers as undrafted free agents including Maryland receiver Rakim Jarrett, TCU wideout Taye Barber, Kansas State receiver Kade Warner and Shepherd running back Ronnie Brown. With just two quarterbacks on the current roster, Tampa could look to sign a veteran signal-caller prior to training camp.