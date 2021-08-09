Buccaneers Activate Tight End From Injury List

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate will return to action from the Physically Unable to Perform List after the team activated him on Monday.

He went on the PUP list right before training camp along with three other players on July 24. The nature of Brate’s injury was not disclosed according to Pro Football Talk’s Myles Simmons.

Cornerback Chris Wilcox and wide receivers Justin Watson and John Franklin also landed on the PUP list. Wilcox has since returned as of last week while Watson and Franklin remain on the injury list.

Brate may not play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals according to Buccaneers.com’s Scott Smith. Players don’t always practice full speed immediately after coming off the PUP list, which was the case for Wilcox last week per Smith.

The former undrafted free agent from Harvard made an impact for the Bucs in 2020 after tight end O.J. Howard went down with a season-ending injury. Brate caught 28 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns. In the postseason, he had 14, receptions, 175 yards, and a touchdown.

Brate will now compete with Howard for snaps behind starter Rob Gronkowski, who had 45 receptions, 623 yards, and seven touchdowns in 2020. Backup tight end Tanner Hudson took most of the reps in place of Brate at camp per Sports Illustrated’s All Bucs.

The Bucs came into camp with concerns about tight end depth according to Greg Auman of The Athletic. He wrote that Brate going on the PUP list may have been a precaution “not to overwork anyone.”