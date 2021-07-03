Ex-Teammate Hilariously Rates Tom Brady for Madden

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reconnected former teammate and wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and learned how he will be rated on the Madden 22 video game.

Johnson jokingly went with his old uniform number instead of considering that Brady graced the cover of Madden again. The retired six-time Pro Bowler, who serves as a Madden ratings adjuster for EA Sports, picked 85 for Brady.

Elite players in Madden, such as Brady, normally have player ratings in the 90s. Player ratings typically range from the 50s-90s based on the players’ skill levels.

Johnson showed he still believes Brady has it when he predicted in April 2020 that the Bucs would win the Super Bowl.

“I would be the house right now that the Buccaneers are going to win the Super Bowl,” Johnson said on the show First Take.

"I would bet the house right now that the Buccaneers are going to win the Super Bowl." —@ochocinco (ft. the 🔥 robe) pic.twitter.com/FThhFDmGes — First Take (@FirstTake) April 22, 2020

Brady and Johnson played together for one season, 2011, in New England when the Patriots reached the Super Bowl but lost to the New York Giants for a second time. Johnson had a quiet final season in the league despite teaming up with the GOAT as he mustered 15 receptions for 276 yards and a touchdown. Johnson had one catch in the Super Bowl for 21 yards.

Edelman Teased Brady on Madden, Too

Brady also heard from former teammate and wide receiver Julian Edelman about his latest Madden cover appearance.

“You’ve come a long way since ‘QB No. 12′” Edelman tweeted in reference to Brady’s first appearance in the Madden 2001 game. Brady was an unnamed backup on the New England Patriots roster in that game with a rating of 57 and a $350,000 salary.

Brady remained an anonymous player for Madden 2002, but his ascent as the Patriots starter and Super Bowl MVP in 2002 quickly changed that. He became an elite player on Madden from there on out, reflective of his meteoric rise in the NFL form sixth-round draft pick to one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Brady Likes His Biceps

Brady reacted to a tweet with a photo from Madden debut in 2000 juxtaposed from Patrick Mahomes’ Madden debut in 2017 — the two cover athletes for Madden 22.

“Whoever’s designing the biceps ….. thank you,” Brady tweeted.

Whoever’s designing the biceps…..THANK YOU https://t.co/dzhmZytYWS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 17, 2021

Brady’s look evolved in future Madden editions. He started appearing in a Buccaneers uniform in Madden 21.

A Peek at Brady and Mahomes in Tampa Photoshoot

Media caught sight of Brady and Mahomes at a Tampa private school in April, which was later confirmed as being the cover shoot for Madden 22.

EA Sports has since released more footage of the meetup between two of the greatest quarterbacks ever.

Behind the scenes of the #Madden22 shoot 📽️ pic.twitter.com/o1Mtq7A53i — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 17, 2021

Excitement around the two circulated amid their teams reaching Super Bowl LV. Brady led the Bucs past Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs convincingly, 31-9, but the story line of the two greats remained strong enough for EA Sports to run with it for the cover.

Brady and Mahomes could meet again this season if both teams make it back for the Super Bowl. The Bucs return all 22 starters, and the Chiefs return most of their talent from last season.