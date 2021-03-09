Buccaneers Make Final Decision on Chris Godwin’s Future: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are placing the franchise tag on star receiver Chris Godwin, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The news does not keep Godwin in Tampa past the 2021 season, but it gives the receiver a significant raise from his $2.1 million salary he played on during the team’s Super Bowl run. Godwin is projected to make $16 million in 2021 on the franchise tag, per Spotrac.

It is a hefty price tag for the Bucs to pay, but the receiver likely would have commanded a bigger deal if he was able to test out free agency. The big question now is if the team will be able to work out a new deal with Shaq Barrett, who played on the franchise tag last season.

Godwin on Franchise Tag: ‘I’ll Play on It & Go Back to War With My Guys’

This move means the Buccaneers will not be able to tag Barrett for a second season allowing him to hit free agency. Earlier this offseason, Godwin noted he would have no problem playing on the franchise tag even though his preference is to have a long-term contract.

“Yeah, I mean, the way I look at it, similar to like a lot of guys,” Godwin told NFL Network, per Pro Football Talk. “Obviously, we all want to have long-term security; we all want to be able to take care of the people that we love. So that’s the ideal situation. But, you know, a franchise tag is not something that I can control. If that’s what keeps me here, then that’s what it is. And I’ll play on it and go back to war with my guys. Like I said, I love it here in in Tampa. I love what we have building, and I would love to stay.”

Arians Kept His Word After Telling Godwin He Wasn’t Leaving Tampa

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians famously told a lot of the team’s free agents that they were not going to be signing elsewhere. Godwin was the first of what the Bucs hope to be many re-signings as Tampa looks to repeat as champions.

“Your a– ain’t going nowhere, neither,” Arians told Godwin at the championship parade, per Bleacher Report.

