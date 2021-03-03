Bucs Insider Offers Key Update on Chris Godwin’s Future

Chris Godwin may not catch a big deal in 2021, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wideout says he’s OK with that — sort of.

The Bucs appear primed to franchise tag Godwin for the 2021 season per “sources close to the situation” according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine. She reported that it will cost the Bucs around $16.5 million to keep Brown. NFL teams have a March 9 deadline to tag a player.

“Yeah, I mean, the way I look at it, similar to like a lot of guys,” Godwin told MJ Acosta on “NFL Total Access” via NFL.com’s Grant Gordon on Feb. 25. “Obviously, we all want to have long-term security, we all want to be able to take care of the people that we love So, that’s the ideal situation. But, you know, a franchise tag is not something that I can control. If that’s what keeps me here, then that’s what it is. And I’ll play on it and go back to war with my guys. Like I said, I love it here in Tampa, I love what we have building and I would love to stay.”

Godwin bolstered the Bucs passing game again in 2020 when healthy with 65 receptions, 840 yards, and seven touchdowns in just 12 games played. He also caught 23 passes for 223 yards and a touchdown in the Bucs’ Super Bowl run.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians noted that Godwin also plays a key blocking role according to The Athletic’s Greg Auman.

"He brings so much more than just targets," Arians says of Chris Godwin, praising his blocking as "a huge part of what we do offensively … it's more than just stats." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 24, 2021

Bucs Contract Quandry

Godwin’s prowess commands a big contract as one of the top receivers potentially available in free agency this month.

The Bucs used the franchise tag on linebacker Shaquil Barrett last year. Barrett, who will also be a free agent, said after the Super Bowl that he wants to “break the bank” this time around. Tagging Barrett would break the Bucs’ bank with “a 120% raise from last year ($15.8 million) and a $19 million salary-cap hit” according to Laine.

Tampa has multiple key players among its 25 free agents in wide receiver Antonio Brown, tight end Rob Gronkowski, running back Leonard Fournette, kicker Ryan Succop, linebacker Lavonte David, and defensive end Ndamukong Suh.

READ NEXT: Tom Brady Sends Strong Message to Bucs Coach After Super Bowl