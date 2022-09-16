Bucs’ Todd Bowles Gives Veiled Answers on Injured Players’ Status vs. Saints

Two of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ top wide receivers will play on September 18 at New Orleans, while another remains questionable.

Mike Evans and Julio Jones returned to practice on Friday, September 16, after showing up on the injury report for Wednesday and Thursday. Evans practiced in limited capacity with a wrap on his calf while Jones sat out due to a knee injury.

Chris Godwin, who tore his ACL the last time the Bucs faced the New Orleans Saints, didn’t practice on Friday per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Godwin injured a hamstring against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 11, and he showed up on the injury reports for Wednesday and Thursday as a non-participant.

Julio Jones: ✔️

Mike Evans: ✔️

Donovan Smith: in street clothes, but did join the OTs outside

Leonard Fournette: working with a trainer pic.twitter.com/e6IMjcDW5W — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) September 16, 2022

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles didn’t confirm if any of them will play against the Saints, and he didn’t rule them out either. The same goes for starting offensive tackle Donovan Smith, who hyperextended his elbow at Dallas. Josh Wells will fill in for Smith if he doesn’t play.

“Donovan will be close. It would be hard for him to make it, but we’ll see. Rest of the guys, we’ll see on Sunday,” Bowles told the media on Friday. “[Godwin] is in play by a small margin, but we’ll see on Sunday. If I had to guess, I’d say he wouldn’t.”

Greg Auman of The Athletic noted that it “seems promising” Jones and Evans will play, but Auman added there will be more light shed once the Bucs release their inactive list on Friday afternoon. Both Jones and Evans played the whole game against Dallas, and Bowles downplayed Evans’ calf injury on Wednesday.

Bucs’ Overall Health Trending Upward

Bucs running back Leonard Fournette, who impressed in Week 1 with 127 yards rushing, dealt with a hamstring injury during the week. Fournette practiced again on Thursday and Friday, Auman reported.

Tampa Bay also had receiver Russell Gage and rookie cornerback Zyon McCollum practicing again. McCollum missed the Dallas game due to a hamstring injury, and Gage returned to practice on Thursday in limited capacity before coming back full strength on Friday.

Bowles Says Ex-Bucs QB Jameis Winston ‘Has Grown a Great Deal’

Bowles expects a challenge for his defense when facing ex-Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston and the Saints offense on September 18. The Bucs took Winston as the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, and the Bucs let him leave in free agency when quarterback Tom Brady arrived in 2020. Winston left the Bucs with a reputation for being turnover prone amid his 30 interceptions in 2019.

OH MY GOODNESS!!!! JAMEIS WINSTON TO JARVIS LANDRY FOR 40 YARDS!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/QOHXR8cHu0 — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) September 11, 2022

“Jameis has grown a great deal,” Bowles told reporters. “To go in and learn another system and become a starting quarterback is outstanding in itself. To overcome injuries and work out the way he does and still come back and play and have success is outstanding. It says a lot about the person, the character, and what he does to train to get ready to play.”

“And I don’t think we prepare for Jameis,” Bowles added. “I think we prepare for the team. He’s only one guy. If we prepare for him, the other 10 guys on offense are going to kill us. So, we’ll try to prepare to play a complete team, and they are a complete team. We’ll go that way.”

Winston will play against the Bucs for the first time since tearing his ACL against the team in October 2021.