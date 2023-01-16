Former Cowboys’ Star Sends Message to Tom Brady: ‘We Sending You Home Today’

Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin provided a bit of bulletin board material for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady ahead of their NFL Super Wild Card Weekend showdown on the January 15 episode of NFL GameDay.

“We appreciate you being who you are, Tom,” said Irvin. “And you had a great career, but we sending you home today.”

Irvin knows a little something about postseason success, as he was a key member of the talented Cowboys offensive unit that won three Super Bowl championships in the 1990s.

He referred to Brady as “America’s quarterback” when discussing the magnitude of the Bucs-Cowboys Wild Card matchup on January 16 by saying, “Now the storyline, let’s stop playing around, y’all know what the storyline is. It’s Dallas going down to Tampa, you know what I’m saying. It’s Dallas going to take out Tom Brady. And like I told you, it’s America’s Team going up against America’s quarterback.”

Irvin kept yanking on the GOAT’s tail when he said the Cowboys have, “One shot to get Tom Brady out of here,” during another one of his passionate statements on the show.

Tom Brady has been the Cowboys ‘Boogeyman’

One player the Dallas Cowboys have never tasted victory against is quarterback Tom Brady, which is evident by the fact that Brady has a perfect 7-0 record against the Cowboys over his storied career.

This fact was not lost on Irvin, who said the Cowboys have to change that script in order to advance past the Wild Card round.

“This has been our boogeyman,” exclaimed Irvin. “That’s why I said we want Tom. He’s 7-0 against the Cowboys. Right now, take him down. Take him out. Get him out of the way while he’s only averaging 18 points a game.”

Brady has thrown for 1,945 yards to go with 15 touchdowns and 5 interceptions over the span of his seven career games against the Cowboys.

Brady Sounds Off About the Cowboys Ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend Showdown

Brady may not have responded directly to Irvin’s quotes, but he did take the opportunity to talk about this Cowboys team and their organization as a whole during his press conference on January 13.

“Yeah, they’ve got a great team,” said Brady about playing against the Cowboys. “I’ve played them quite a bit over the years and I have a lot of respect for the organization, their history, a lot of great players. But all of it’s about three hours on Sunday – Monday night – and everything’s going to come down to what we do those three hours. Nothing in the past, nothing about the color jerseys we’re wearing. It’s who’s playing, what we’re doing, how we’re executing, how we’re executing under pressure. That’s what it’s going to come down to.”

The Buccaneers were the better team on their September 11 encounter with the Cowboys earlier this season, which resulted in a 19-3 victory for the Bucs.

Brady discussed how it’s not always the best team who comes out on top in the NFL postseason.

“It’s not the best team that wins, it’s the team that plays the best [that] wins,” added Brady. “I was part of a team that won every game until the Super Bowl and we didn’t play the best that day and we lost…”

The Bucs and Cowboys NFL Wild Card Weekend game is set to kickoff at 8:15 p.m. on January 16 at Raymond James Stadium.