Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles Reflects on ‘Heartbreaking’ Damar Hamlin Situation

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media for the first time since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse during the team’s Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2.

“It was heartbreaking and still is,” said Bowles during his January 4 press conference. “I have two kids that play football coming up and you think about that part of it. Having played myself, we chose to play this game. It helps you appreciate the little things that you think you have going on in your life when you see something like that happen. My heart just goes out to the family and I hope he gets better.”

Todd Bowles on Bills Safety Damar Hamlin: "It's Heartbreaking" | Press Conference

Hamlin received CPR on the field for nearly 10 minutes before he was immediately taken via ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center’s intensive care unit.

Bowles acknowledged that an event like this can shake someone up.

“I think it rattles you as a person, not just a player [or] a coach or a parent or a friend. Just looking at TV, it rattles you – even as a fan in the stands, it rattles you as a person. It doesn’t just rattle you as a player. Monday night, something like that hadn’t happened before – that was different,” said Bowles.

Other Buccaneers Echo ‘Heartbreaking’ Reaction to Damar Hamlin

Bowles wasn’t the only Buccaneer to use the word “heartbreaking” to describe Hamlin’s situation.

Bucs cornerback Carlton Davis said, “That was just heartbreaking,” during an interview on January 4.

“One of our previous teammates Jordan Whitehead was actually his roommate in college,” added Davis. “It’s just a sad thing to see for the sport. My heart and prayers really go out to him.”

Carlton Davis on Damar Hamlin: "My Heart & Prayers Really Go Out To Him" | Press Conference

When Davis was asked whether or not the injury risk of playing football ever enters his mind, his response was, “Yeah, definitely.”

Davis also mentioned the impact a significant injury of this nature can have on family members. “Like it’s not just me – he has a family. I’m not sure if he has kids or not, but he has so many supporters and it’s just heartbreaking – heartbreaking to know that that kid was out there giving it his all for his team and just doing what he did best and you could potentially die from that? It’s heartbreaking.”

Bucs defensive lineman Akiem Hicks also described how situations like this can really rattle family members.

“You know who it shakes up? Our families,” Hicks told reporters on January 4. “Our families call us and they want to know that we’re okay. They had those feelings that that could be my son, or that could be my brother. [Those are] the people that are shaken up and eventually it gets to you.”

Akiem Hicks on Bills Safety Damar Hamlin, Preparing For Week 18 | Press Conference

Damar Hamlin’s Toy Drive Has Raised Over $7 Million Dollars

As Hamlin continues to receive medical treatment at UC Medical Center, his fundraiser, The Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive, has raised over $7 million dollars from more than 200,000 donors in the days since his on-field collapse.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Mike Evans are just a few big names from across the NFL who have made donations to Hamlin’s charity.

Brady offered his thoughts on Hamlin on Twitter by tweeting, “We’re praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa. Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love. Thankful for our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support I know they’ll continue to provide.”

We’re praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa. Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love. Thankful for our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support I know they’ll continue to provide. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 3, 2023

As for Hamlin’s condition, the Buffalo Bills released an encouraging update on January 5 at 10:28 a.m. Eastern time.

“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours. While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received.”