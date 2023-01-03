Tom Brady Reacts to Damar Hamlin’s Collapse During Bills-Bengals Game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was among the NFL stars who sent their support to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin who collapsed on the field during the team’s Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Brady took to Twitter to note that he is “praying for Damar and his family” as the Bills safety remains in critical condition at the UC Medical Center in Cincinnati.

“We’re praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa,” Brady tweeted on January 3, 2023. “Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love. Thankful for our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support I know they’ll continue to provide.”

The Bills released a statement revealing that Hamlin “suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game.” Hamlin’s family later expressed “sincere gratitude for the love and supper shown.”

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” the Bills detailed via a January 3 tweet. “His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Hamlin’s Family Is ‘Taking It Minute by Minute, Hour by Hour’

Family spokesperson gives update on Damar Hamlin's condition: 'He's fighting' l GMA Jordon Rooney says the family of the Buffalo Bills safety is "in good spirits" and "taking it minute by minute" after Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game. SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/2Zq0dU5 SIGN UP to get the daily GMA Wake-Up Newsletter: gma.abc/2Vzcd5j VISIT GMA: goodmorningamerica.com FOLLOW: TikTok: tiktok.com/@gma Instagram: instagram.com/GoodMorningAmerica Facebook: facebook.com/GoodMorningAmerica Twitter: twitter.com/gma WATCH:… 2023-01-03T15:40:14Z

During a January 3 interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Hamlin’s marketing representative Jordon Rooney provided an update on the Bills player. Rooney noted that Hamlin’s family is taking things “minute by minute, hour by hour.”

“I can’t speak specifically on his medical condition,” Rooney explained. “I will say that he’s fighting, he’s a fighter. I felt like in the moment, there needed to be some clarity that he was awake at that time and now he’s sedated, so. The family’s in good spirits. We’re honestly just taking it minute by minute, hour by hour.”

Hamlin’s Toy Drive Has Raised More Than $4 Million in Donations

Football fans have expressed widespread support for Hamlin and his family. The Bills safety’s charitable toy drive has now exceeded $4 million, far more than the initial $2,500 goal. Fans wishing to donate to the cause as an act of solidarity should go directly to Hamlin’s GoFundMe page.

“Damars parents wanted me to get this out there: Beware of people requesting cash app donations and making GoFundMe’s,” Rooney detailed on Twitter. “If you do want to support Damar’s foundation, his initial toy drive campaign has turned into the central location for that.”

Brady Plans to Play vs. Falcons in Week 18

Football is far from the main priority right now, and the NFL has yet to announce how the league will move forward in the coming days. After the Buccaneers’ win over the Panthers, Brady made it clear that he plans to play against the Falcons in Week 18 despite the team’s inability to improve their seeding.

“It’s always up to coach, but, yeah, that [not playing vs. Falcons] would bother me,” Brady admitted during his January 1 postgame press conference. “I haven’t missed a game other than my ACL. And then in 2016, I missed the first four games. So, other than that, I’ve played ’em all.”