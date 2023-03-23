Bucs Could Land ‘Franchise Cornerstone’ in NFL Draft, Experts Suggest

A consensus of NFL draft experts project the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to land “franchise cornerstone” offensive tackle Darnell Wright.

That’s what Yahoo! Sports called Wright in its top 50 prospect rankings. Yahoo! Sports’ Charles McDonald put the former Tennessee Volunteers blocker in that first category among five other top-tier draft prospects.

“Franchise cornerstone talents speak for themselves,” McDonald wrote. “They are the plug-and-play type of talents that project to reach Pro Bowl and All-Pro status quicker than others in the draft class. These are high-floor, high-upside players who appear to be safe bets this year.”

Darnell Wright said that he believes he’s a “Top-3” tackle in this year’s NFL Draft class on our recent podcast together. Wright played 507 pass blocking snaps for the Volunteers last season. He didn’t allow a SINGLE sack. Can’t WAIT to see where he goes on Draft night 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Xi8My3TNFz — Adam Breneman (@AdamBreneman81) March 18, 2023

The others who made that cut include Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, Alabama edge Will Anderson, Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., Texas running back Bijan Robinson, and Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez. None of the top quarterback prospects in the draft made Yahoo! Sports’ top tier.

The Bucs had been linked to quarterbacks such as Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis, but other big needs exist. Tampa Bay released longtime offensive tackle Donovan Smith this offseason, and the Bucs faced injuries on the offensive line in 2022.

Draft experts who recently projected the Bucs to take Wright with the No. 19 pick include ESPN’s Mel Kiper and The Athletic’s Josh Kendall. USA Today’s Nate Davis, CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco, and Athlon Sports’ Luke Easterling also projected Wright to Tampa Bay.

Wright Fits Bucs’ Win-Now Approach, Kiper Says

Kiper, ESPN’s longtime draft expert, sees Wright as another move toward reloading for the Bucs.

“Is Tampa Bay rebuilding now that Tom Brady is gone? Its moves don’t suggest so, particularly in bringing back veteran linebacker Lavonte David,” Kiper wrote. “And with Baker Mayfield set to battle Kyle Trask for the starting quarterback job, maybe the Bucs believe they can win the NFC South again.”

I am fully mesmerized by RT Darnell Wright here. pushes twice off of his inside foot before the outside foot ever touches the ground. pic.twitter.com/P0Xabh4VGa — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) March 14, 2023

“If that’s the case, they need an instant starter at right tackle. Tristan Wirfs is moving over to the left side, so there’s a void,” Kiper added. “The 6-foot-5, 333-pound Wright started 42 games in college, including 27 at right tackle. This would be a move to get new offensive coordinator Dave Canales off to the best start, no matter the quarterback.”

“If the Bucs really want to get wild, they could take running back Bijan Robinson here,” Kiper continued. “I’ve had trouble finding the perfect landing spot for him, though I do think he’ll go Round 1.”

Bucs Should Take Wright Over Robinson, Kendall Says

While Robinson made the “franchise cornerstone” cut with Yahoo! Sports, Kendall of The Athletic sees Wright as the better option for the Bucs with the No. 19 pick.

“This is a timeline pick for Tampa Bay,” Kendall wrote. “It was very tempting to go with Texas running back Bijan Robinson here, but it doesn’t make a lot of sense in the long run. Pairing Wright, who turned a lot of heads at the combine, with Tristan Wirfs gives the Bucs a very good young duo at tackle, which should make for a welcoming home for the rookie quarterback that looks headed to this team in 2024.”