Former Buccaneers Wide Receiver & Super Bowl Champion Retires

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson officially retired on Wednesday, November 29, via a social media post.

Jackson spent two seasons with the Buccaneers from 2017 to 2018, but he chose the Philadelphia Eagles as his retirement team. The Eagles drafted him in 2008 with a second-round pick out of California, and he played eight seasons in Philadelphia.

“I’ll forever be an Eagle,” Jackson wrote on X, formerly Twitter on Wednesday.

"I'll forever be an Eagle."@DeSeanJackson10, congratulations on your retirement and an amazing 15-year career.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie also released a statement about Jackson’s retirement as an Eagle. Jackson last played an NFL game in 2022 for the Baltimore Ravens.

“DeSean Jackson was a dynamic playmaker who captivated Eagles fans with his game-breaking speed, unique skill set, and explosive play,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie wrote. “What made DeSean truly stand out during his accomplished 15-year career was his ability to make miraculous plays look routine.”

“We all remember him scooping up the football in New York on that fateful evening in December 2010 and veering his way into the end zone for what is now famously referred to as the ‘Miracle at the New Meadowlands.’ We are thrilled to welcome DeSean back and look forward to celebrating his official retirement as an Eagle on Sunday when he serves as our honorary captain of the game,” Lurie added.

Jackson also played for the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, and then-Washington Redskins during his career. He tallied 641 receptions, 11,263 yards, and 58 touchdowns in his NFL career.

DeSean Jackson Enjoyed Success With the Buccaneers

With the Buccaneers, he posted 91 receptions for 1,442 yards and seven touchdowns in 26 games with the team. He left Washington for the Buccaneers in 2017 as a free agent and signed a three-year, $33.5 million deal.

Jackson hit the NFL record books while with the Buccaneers when he caught his 27th touchdown of 50-plus yards in 2018. That tied him for the third most at the time behind Jerry Rice and Randy Moss.

Jackson eventually bested Rice in the 60-yard or better touchdown department that season with his NFL record 24th score of that length.

Tampa Bay parted ways with Jackson after the season in a trade back to Philadelphia for his second stint with the team. Jackson spent two seasons with the Eagles before the 2021 season.

How DeSean Jackson Won a Super Bowl Ring Without Being in the Big Game

His 2021 season brought an unusual wrinkle in his time with the Los Angeles Rams. While the Rams released him at his request in November 2021, he still received a Super Bowl ring because he was on the team’s active roster that season.

Jackson showed off the ring on Instagram afterward. Rams head coach Sean McVay explained the mutual decision on the departure in October 2021.

“I think really, what it boils down to is opportunities that I think he’s deserving of and the situation and some of the circumstances that surround it,” McVay said via Rams.com. “We had a good conversation … we’re working through some things with him. We are allowing him to be able to look into some options for himself.”

Jackson spent the rest of the 2021 season with the Raiders before his stint with the Ravens in 2022. Baltimore released Jackson in January and he remained a free agent until this week’s retirement announcement.