Devin White Reveals Wild Plan for Super Bowl Victory Lap at Bucs Stadium

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Devin White will make another dream come true after winning the Super Bowl on Sunday.

White will ride his horse, Artistic Dream, for a victory lap around Raymond James Stadium after getting the go-ahead from Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht. White requested Twitter on Tuesday.

“You earned it, cowboy! Giddy up,” Licht responded.

White took another of his horses, Daisy Mae, for a ride around LSU’s Tiger Stadium during his college days. He said he wanted to do the same last week if the Bucs won the Super Bowl.

“Man, if we get the ‘W’, I don’t care what they say. I’m pullin’ the horse out, I’m pullin’ the Lombardi Trophy and I’m ridin’ around that whole stadium,” White said per ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

White shared about his horseback riding endeavors on “Good Morning Football” in December 2020. He said it’s an expensive hobby, so he needs to excel at football.

"Horseback riding cost a lot of money so I know I gotta be really good on the football field." .@DevinWhite__40 joined #GMFB to talk about the identity of the @Buccaneers, his second year leap, horseback riding, & Secret Santa. Plus.. He has an answer for @Patrickqueen_…. pic.twitter.com/3sAkQGU2v4 — GMFB (@gmfb) December 18, 2020

Corralling the Chiefs

White did his share in corralling the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl with 12 tackles and an interception.

His pick in the end zone put the final nail in the coffin for the Bucs’ 31-9 win late in the fourth quarter.

The “Good Morning Football” Crew debated the next day if White is the best linebacker in the NFL. White’s college coach, Ed Orgeron believes the Bucs star will make the Hall of Fame someday per ESPN 104.5’s “Off the Bench.”

White just wanted the Bucs to be the best team on the field on Sunday — by a mile.

“We talked about beating them bad,” White said according to KTBS 3. “We knew they wasn’t physical enough. They’re real gimmicky on offense and we don’t play like that. We like smash-mouth football. We like coming downhill and getting in them trenches. That’s what we’re built off. That’s why were the number one rush defense in the league and that’s why on the back end we strapped up. So we knew we wanted to blow them out.”

The Underdog Role

Tampa coming into the Super Bowl as underdogs in their own stadium simply fueled White and company.

The Chiefs came in as three-point favorites up to game time per CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani, and all but one of the commentators for the CBS broadcast picked the Chiefs.

The experts of CBS Sports – James Brown, Nate Burleson, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason and Phil Simms – bring you their predictions about tonight's championship game between the Kansas City @Chiefs and the Tampa Bay @Buccaneers https://t.co/ACtbyIukqS pic.twitter.com/HssqOdlgwT — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) February 7, 2021

“I mean, we didn’t take it personally, but it was crazy to us that we was still underdogs,” White said according to Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper. “We defeated Drew Brees, we defeated Aaron Rodgers, and then, like, he was the MVP and we still was underdogs. Man, we just knew we had . . . we just wanted to win the Super Bowl. We didn’t really care about what the media was saying because the media is not out there on the field. So, like I said, man, we don’t even keep score, we just run that s–t up and leave.”

White and the Bucs also avenged their last loss of the season along the way, a game they nearly came back to win against the Chiefs in November.

READ NEXT: Antoine Winfield Jr. Explains Why He Taunted Tyreek Hill in the Super Bowl