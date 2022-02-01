Tom Brady Sends Message to Bucs, Bruce Arians With Viral Instagram Post

Tom Brady is officially walking away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the legendary quarterback announced his retirement in a February 1 Instagram post. Brady admitted it was “difficult to write” about his retirement as he revealed his decision via a lengthy heartfelt Instagram

“I always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition- if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady wrote. “There is a physical, mental and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There is no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it’s time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Brady on Retirement: 'I am Not Going to Make That Competitive Commitment Anymore'

The news comes after ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported on January 29 that Brady planned to retire. Brady’s camp refuted the report and the quarterback even recorded a special edition of his Let’s Go! podcast on January 31 to emphasize he had not yet made a decision. Now, the news is officially official and the Buccaneers are in the market for a new starting quarterback.

Brady’s most candid indication that retirement was very much on the table came during the January 24 episode of his podcast where the legendary quarterback discussed the toll his career has taken on his family.

“They’ve been my biggest supporters,” Brady explained. “My wife is my biggest supporter. It pains her to see me get hit out there. She deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad. I’m going to spend some time with them and give them what they need cuz they’ve really been giving me what I need the last six months to do what I love to do.

“You know, I said this a few years ago, it’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always what I want, it’s what we want as a family. I’m going to spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what’s next.”

Brady to Bucs: ‘I Want to Be Invited to Our Next Boat Parade!’

Brady took time to thank Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, general manager Jason Licht and his former teammates. The legendary quarterback joked that he wants to “be invited to our next boat parade!”

“To my Bucs teammates the past two years, I love you guys, and I have loved going to battle with you,” Brady noted. “You have dug so deep to challenge yourself, and it inspired me to wake up every day and give you my best. I am always here for you guys and want to see you continue to push yourselves to be your best. I couldn’t be happier with what we accomplished together.”

Brady’s relationship with Arians was well-documented, especially in the early months of his move to Tampa. Arians’ candid critiques of the GOAT drew some scrutiny, but Brady had a special message for his former coach, praising his “firm leadership.”

“To my head coach Bruce Arians, thanks for putting up with me!” Brady added. “Your firm leadership and guidance were ideal. There is no way we could have had success without your experience, intuition, and wisdom. I am very grateful.”

