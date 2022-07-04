Ex-Buccaneers Starter and Super Bowl LII Champion Retires

A former Tampa Bay Buccaneers starter is calling it a career.

Defensive tackle Beau Allen, who played for the Buccaneers for two years (2018 and 2019) and started the first half of the 2018 season, has officially retired. The former Super Bowl LII champion announced his decision to walk away after playing six seasons in the league. Allen had been a member of the New England Patriots during the 2020 season, but was never able to play a down for the franchise due to injuries.

The 30-year-old was initially a seventh-round draft selection of the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2014. He would go on to spend the first four seasons of his career in Philadelphia, seeing prominent playing time as a backup nose tackle.

Allen missed just one game during his four years with the Eagles and saw at least 40 percent of the defensive snaps during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. The University of Wisconsin alum notched two tackles during the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII victory over the Patriots.

Allen Once Served as Buccaneers’ Starting DT

The 6-foot-3, 327-pound defensive tackle then parlayed that Super Bowl victory into a three-year, $15 million deal with the Buccaneers during the 2018 offseason. Allen started the first eight games of the season at defensive tackle for Tampa Bay before then-rookie Vita Vea stepped in and started the final six games of the year at right defensive tackle.

Allen’s role with the Buccaneers regressed in a major way during the 2019 season as he notched just 10 tackles, one quarterback hit and 0.5 sacks while playing just 20 percent of the defensive snaps in the 13 games he appeared in.

In two seasons with the Buccaneers, Allen finished with 30 tackles, four quarterback hits and 0.5 sacks in 27 games played and eight games started.

In six total seasons, Allen ends his NFL career with 117 tackles, 15 quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks in 90 games and 16 starts.

Auman Predicts Perriman Won’t Make Bucs’ 53-Man Roster

By the time the Buccaneers make their final roster cuts in early September, it’s more than likely one or two veteran receivers will find their way off of the roster.

As Tampa Bay enters training camp, their most stacked position is easily wide receiver. Despite entering the new season without seven-time Pro Bowler Antonio Brown, the Buccaneers are loaded at receiver.

With Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage entrenched as the top three receivers on the depth chart, that leaves few spots open for the other wideouts. According to Greg Auman of The Athletic, he expects the Buccaneers to keep three more receivers — but none of those names feature veteran receiver Breshad Perriman.

According to Auman, expect the Buccaneers to move on from the former first-round draft pick.

“We’ll be optimistic about Godwin and put him on the opening 53 (though not necessarily ready to play in Week 1). So our six are Evans, Godwin, Gage, Johnson, Grayson and Darden,” predicted Auman on June 23. “That means Perriman and Miller are choosing between the practice squad here or another 53, with Thompkins, Smith and Jerreth Sterns among the best developmental types for the practice squad.”

Perriman made minimal impact upon signing with the Buccaneers for his second stint with the franchise in November, producing just nine receptions for 162 yards and one touchdown. However, he did create one of the most memorable plays of the season when he caught the game-winning touchdown pass in an overtime win against the Buffalo Bills.

With that being said, Perriman faces an uphill battle in making it on Tampa Bay’s roster for a second consecutive season. Expect the younger wide receivers such as Cyril Grayson, Tyler Johnson, Jaelon Darden and Scotty Miller to stand a better chance of making the 53-man roster come September.