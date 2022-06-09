Ex-Buccaneers Starter Could Bolt for AFC Rival: Report

A long-time Tampa Bay Buccaneers starter could be itching to play for an AFC rival.

Free agent defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul remains unsigned deep into the month of June. There has been little indication that Tampa Bay is looking for a reunion after Pierre-Paul started for the past four seasons with the Buccaneers. According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Thursday, June 9, Pierre-Paul is visiting the Baltimore Ravens.

“Three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul is visiting the #Ravens today, per source,” said Pelissero.

Pierre-Paul’s Play Declined Drastically in 2021

Pierre-Paul played through an injury-plagued 2021 campaign that saw him notch just 2.5 sacks in 12 games. The 33-year-old Pierre-Paul posted a career-low 49.1 defensive grade and 44.8 run defensive grade last season, according to Pro Football Focus. In other words, with the Buccaneers having selected Joe Tryon-Shoyinka in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, it’s not hard to comprehend why Tampa Bay is allowing an aging pass-rushing specialist to walk.

Pierre Paul’s lack of production had a lot to do with a torn rotator cuff injury. In fact, the 12-year veteran described the injury as the worst of his career in November of 2021.

“I’m barely getting any sleep with this shoulder injury,” said Pierre-Paul. “I’ve had my share of injuries, but this one by far the worst of them all. I already broke my promise to myself, so I’m gonna thug it out until I can’t!”

“I’m not asking for sympathy, I’m just letting y’all know what it feels like to deal with a torn rotator cuff, but I’ll be fine,” Pierre-Paul continued. “They can’t do it like me!!!”

With that being said, the veteran defensive end had an effective 2020 campaign while helping lead the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl. Pierre-Paul started in all 16 games while posting 9.5 sacks and a solid 69.2 defensive grade.

Pierre-Paul earned $12.8 million in base salary and bonuses last season. Considering the Ravens have just over $5 million in available cap space, Pierre-Paul would have to take a massive pay cut in order to sign with Baltimore. With Pierre-Paul coming off of the worst season of his career and a torn rotator cuff injury, the veteran will likely have to sign an incentive-based, one-year deal in order to prolong his career.

According to Spotrac, Pierre-Paul’s market value is $10 million per season, which would still rank him as the 18th-highest paid defensive end in the league.

The latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Brady on Gronkowski’s Return: ‘Totally up to Him’

The Buccaneers are wrapping up minicamp, but Rob Gronkowski still isn’t back.

While the 33-year-old tight end has yet to make an official decision regarding a return, his longtime teammate, Tom Brady, is still “hopeful” that Gronkowski will play another season.

“I think it’s just obviously totally up to him,” Brady said on Thursday, June 9. “We’d all love to play with him, but he’s got to make the best decision for himself, and he knows that. Anyone who cares about him knows that he’s doing what’s right for him, which is trying to figure it out. We don’t have training camp for about six weeks, so whatever he’s got to do to figure it out. We’ll be hopeful if he does, and if he doesn’t, then we still gotta go out there and figure out what to do.”

Gronkowski has yet to reveal a timetable regarding his return. If the 11-year veteran does decide to call it a career, Cameron Brate would enter the season as the projected starting tight end.