Ex-Bucs Star Keyshawn Johnson’s Daughter Died: Report

Keyshawn Johnson, a former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver, revealed the death of his 25-year-old firstborn daughter, Maia, on Monday.

Johnson, who played for the Bucs from 2000 to 2003, announced the news on Twitter on Monday evening. “It is with incredible sadness that I have to share the news about the passing of my beautiful daughter, Maia,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “Maia as my firstborn child, has been the joy of my, and her mother Shikiri’s life.”

It is with incredible sadness that I have to share the news about the passing of my beautiful Daughter Maia. Maia, as my first born child, has been the joy of my, and her Mother Shikiri’s, life. — Keyshawn Johnson (@keyshawn) March 15, 2021

Johnson didn’t share the cause of death according to the Orange County Register’s Adam Grosbard. The three-time Pro Bowler focused on what she meant to him and Maia’s mother and siblings

“She came into our lives just as we were both coming of age as adults and has been a constant beloved presence for both of us,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “We are heartbroken and devasted by her loss. Shikiri, Maia’s siblings, our family, and me appreciate your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

Condolences from Johnson’s former teammates, colleagues, and fans have poured since he shared the news.

Johnson, who currently works as an ESPN NFL analyst, helped the Bucs win the franchise’s first Super Bowl in the 2002 season.

