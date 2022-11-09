Buccaneers Predicted to Bench $21 Million Star

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may need to take drastic measures to improve the team’s rushing attack. The Athletic’s Greg Auman believes the Buccaneers will make rookie Rachaad White the team’s RB1 by the end of the season and continue decreasing Leonard Fournette’s touches.

“Leonard Fournette has disappointed this season. His 3.3-yard average is the worst in the NFL in any of the last three seasons for anyone with as many carries as he has,” Auman wrote on August 8, 2022. “He doesn’t have a run longer than 17 yards, after runs of 46 and 47 yards in his first two seasons in Tampa, and rookie Rachaad White is slowly taking more and more reps at his expense.

“On Sunday, White had more rushing yards. The snaps were still heavily in Fournette’s favor, but that will continue to change if Fournette underperforms.

“Fournette has almost 300 more yards than White on the season, but expect that gap to narrow as the Bucs trust the rookie more and more. Fournette might end up as the team’s leading rusher, but the momentum will likely be with White at the end of the season.”

The Bucs Have the Worst Rushing Attack in the League

Seems the #Bucs went fully with Rachaad White on this drive after this missed block by Fournette on the previous drive. pic.twitter.com/csCQadPSVw — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 3, 2022

White has yet to top the 50% mark in snaps, but the rookie is starting to be utilized more in the Buccaneers offense. The former Arizona State standout had a career high 11 touches for 30 total yards during the Bucs’ Week 9 victory over the Rams.

The challenge is White has not proved to be remarkably more effective than Fournette. Both running backs have struggled and the offensive line’s performance has been less than ideal. Tampa Bay is the worst team in the NFL in terms of lowest number of carries (20.3 per game) and 60.7 rushing yards per game.

Fournette signed a three-year, $21 million contract last offseason, and it will be interesting to see how the Bucs handle his future. The star running back is owed a $6.5 million annual salary over the next two seasons, per Spotrac.

White During the Offseason: ‘I Want to Be the Starting Running Back’

RACHAAD WHITE. 93 YARDS. WHAT IS GOING ON. 🎥 https://t.co/ai5cgW0WIH pic.twitter.com/8JBbQQh2Wo — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) December 12, 2020

White is on a much more team-friendly rookie deal at four-years, $5.1 million that runs through the 2025 season. The rookie running back made headlines this offseason by declaring his desire “to be the starting running back,” despite the Bucs re-signing Fournette.

“What I’m looking forward to for the Buccaneers, I know they’re going to put me into a great situations, great spot,” White explained during a May 4 interview on “The Jim Rome Show.” “My expectation, my goal is I’m going in there competing. I want to be the starting running back. That’s how it go. I know I got Lenny in front of me. I’m going to soak up a lot of knowledge from Lenny and that running back room, Giovani Bernard. That’s just the type of guy I am, but I’m always a competitor first.”

As for a potential running back controversy, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles plans to continue using the backs as a tandem. Bowles admitted that White is “ready” for whatever role the team asks of him.

“His [White’s] progress is good,” Bowles told reporters on November 9. “He’s ready to play anytime we put him in there. Obviously, Lenny’s playing hard and Lenny’s playing good for us. So, when Lenny gets a break and Rachaad comes in he gets to show what he can do.”