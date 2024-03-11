Former Super Bowl Starter Could Return to Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are certainly on their way to a great off-season. With free agency set to open on Monday, March 11, the Buccaneers have already re-signed Mike Evans and Baker Mayfield to multi-season contracts. In recent speculation on social media, some viewers are implying that former safety Jordan Whitehead could be hinting at a return to the Buccaneers as well.

Some started speculating after Whitehead posted a highlight reel of himself to showcase his talents. In the reel, Whitehead was wearing a Buccaneers uniform in nearly all of the highlights.

Buccaneers React to Whitehead’s Post

To no surprise, a few of the Buccaneers took notice of this pretty quickly.

For instance, running back Rachaad White re-posted Whitehead’s video with the pondering emoji as seen below.

White wasn’t the starter during Whitehead’s time with Tampa Bay, as he was drafted in 2022 after Whitehead had already left. But he isn’t the only current Buc that is keeping his eyes peeled for a potential return from Whitehead.

Calijah Kancey, the Buccaneers’ first-round selection from the draft in 2023, reposted the video as well.

Kancey was not in the NFL yet during Whitehead’s time in Tampa Bay, so these two could potentially team up if Whitehead decides to return. As an emerging star for the Buccaneers, Kancey could surely get behind Whitehead’s hard-hitting nature.

Whitehead and Winfield Have History

Speaking of hard-hitting safeties, Antoine Winfield Jr. is staying in Tampa this season, and surely would be thrilled to have his counterpart back alongside him.

Super Bowl 55’s starting safety duo could return for the 2024 season. In Whitehead’s final season of his previous run with the Bucs, he was the starting strong safety, paired with Antoine Winfield Jr.

Even though the Buccaneers just recently used the franchise tag on Winfield, they are hoping to work out a multi-year contract. The last time Whitehead and Winfield lined up alongside one another, their team won a Superbowl.

In the 2020 season, the safety duo managed an impressive stat line for the entirety of the season. The two totaled a combined 168 tackles, 5 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles, and 2 fumble recoveries. Even more impressive, neither of these two players missed a single game in that season. They each played 16 games.

After Whitehead departed from the Bucs in 2022, he spent his next two seasons as the starting strong safety for the New York Jets. Though he didn’t have his counterpart in Winfield, he managed to play at a consistently high level, despite the team’s lack of success.

In his two seasons with the Jets (2022 and 2023), Whitehead racked up 186 tackles, 1 sack, and 6 interceptions.

Although this could all purely be speculation, the Buccaneers indeed have a need for depth at safety. Current safety Ryan Neal is a long-time veteran, and as of now is set to become a free agent for the 2024 season. If he decides to leave, Whitehead could fill the void left by Neal and look to regain the starting strong safety role in Tampa.