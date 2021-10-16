Gisele Bundchen Scares Tom Brady in Playful Tweet: ‘Time for a Trade?’

It’s doubtful that Tom Brady would leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before his career is over.

After all, Brady won a Super Bowl in his first season with the team, has a supportive organization surrounding him and can likely play in Tampa Bay for as long as he desires.

However, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t miss the fall. On Saturday, October 16, Brady remarked how he misses the fall on social media — which may be a reference to his former stomping grounds in Massachusetts.

Missing the fall this year. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 16, 2021

His wife, Gisele Bundchen, quickly replied with a playful tweet, asking her husband if he wants to be traded out of Tampa. Brady didn’t take too long for a playful response of his own.

Did I miss something?? https://t.co/Xqsb1GGlZF — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 16, 2021

Considering Brady played 20 years for the New England Patriots, it’s no wonder Brady misses the feeling of the actual fall season. In Florida, you barely notice the changes in season. In fact, Greg Auman of The Athletic remarked it was 88 degrees in Tampa on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, in Foxborough, Massachusetts, temperatures were expected to hover around 52 degrees on Saturday night.

ALL the latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Brady Wants to Be in Tampa for Many Years

Weather differences aside, it doesn’t mean Brady is looking to play elsewhere. In fact, Brady signed a contract extension in the offseason that would allow him to play his age-45 season in Tampa in 2022.

Although Brady will technically be a free agent in 2023 and has yet to definitively state when he will retire, all indications are that he will finish out his career in Tampa.

“Hopefully, I’ll be here a long time,” Brady told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times back in early September. “For many years.”

And although he may — or may not — miss the weather in New England from time to time, it’s no secret that Brady likes the warm climate in Tampa much better. After all, Brady grew up in a warm climate state in California.

“In January, February and March, every day I go out there with [quarterbacks coach] Clyde [Christensen] and go, ‘Clyde, top 20 [perfect days]?’ And there’s something to be said for that,” said Brady. “Right now in the Northeast, it’s going like this. Seventy, 60, 50, 40, 30 [degrees]. You’re out there every day and this is so much fun.”

Brady Feels Life in Tampa ‘Better’ Than Expected

The 22-year NFL veteran also went on record as saying that playing for the Buccaneers — and living in Tampa — is so much better than he ever imagined.

“Whatever I thought I was getting into, it’s been so much better,” Brady told Stroud. “As good as I could’ve envisioned, it’s been even more enjoyable than that. It’s pretty much a different life than being in the Northeast. I had a great 20 years and I never want to take away from that. Also, this experience has been amazing. [Tampa’s] a great-kept secret. It’s a small city. Everything is close. The airport is close. Work is close. We live on the water.”

Following their Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, the Buccaneers are 5-1 and Brady is having an MVP-caliber season. The 44-year-old has thrown for 17 touchdowns and 2,064 yards this season. Both numbers currently lead the NFL.

To top things off, the Buccaneers are considered the odds-on favorite to repeat as Super Bowl champions, according to PointsBet.

Considering Brady’s motivation is winning — he’s never had a losing season during his career as a starter — why would he have any reason to leave Tampa?